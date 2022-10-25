Ice Spice Reacts To Halloween Costume Modeled After Her

Ice Spice saw just how far her recent stardom can go when the Bronx drill rapper shared a Halloween costume made to look like her.

The 22-year-old posted the ensemble modeled after her outfit (red curly-haired wig, Black fishnet bodysuit, and orange leather jacket) in the viral “No Clarity” video on her Instagram Stories on Monday (Oct. 24).

The shared post features a photo of the costume with a cropped tweet that reads “Nah this is outrageous” with laughing emojis. The cropped tweet was originally shared by Instagram user @bratzplxgs.

Given that many fans have already chosen to replicate the young rapper for Halloween, this should only cause a surge in how many people purchase the costume.

Ice Spice has reacted much less favorably to other occurrences in her life as of late, namely an alleged sex tape involving her that was floating around online. The drill rapper, fully aware of her sexualized nature, held nothing back in addressing the rumor spreaders online.

“U guys want them fake a** leaks to be me so bad just so u can go beat your lil dirty meat to it,” Spice wrote on Twitter, living up to her fiery name.

The success of her viral single “Munch” has brought a huge spotlight on the artist. However, fans made a big deal out of Drake unfollowing her on social media months after following her, giving her music props, and supposedly flying her out to this year’s OVO Fest.

Through it all, the young rapper pushes onward and has been enjoying the success of her music, including her latest collaboration, “One Time,” featuring B-Lovee, Skillibeng, and J.I The Prince of N.Y.

Revisit her “No Clarity” music video below.