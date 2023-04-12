Ice Spice Says She Made “A New Lane” With Her Sound

Ice Spice claims to have made a whole new avenue with her musical style. In an interview with Paper, the “Munch” rapper was asked whether she felt she fit in with New York City’s drill scene. Instead of agreeing or denying the idea, the rapper explained how her sound birthed “a new lane.”

“I don’t know if I fit in. I think that’s what makes me so different,” she said. “I feel like it’s a new lane that I’ve started, and I’m starting to hear a lot of other artists sound like they belong in my lane now.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Bronx native spoke about people not liking her and their reluctance to accept her music. However, when asked why she felt that people don’t like her, Spice expressed how that that isn’t her focus.

“Truthfully, I don’t know. I’m me,” she admitted. “I think it’s just a combination of things that makes me who I am, honestly. I can’t really pick myself apart trying to figure out why people are interested in me. I just like to focus on having fun and being myself and thinking about what I want to do and not really what other people want me to do.”

“I would say I am a critic of myself, but the second other people start to critique me, I instantly become my biggest supporter, and I’m like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, not too much.'”

In March 2023, the Like…? artist received major props from one of her idols—Nicki Minaj. Minaj praised the young rapper and labeled her as Hip-Hop’s “princess.” “[Bi**hes] slow, so I [give] dem a pass? Nah. Grah! No more passes Princess… Let’s go,” she said.