Ice Spice Says She Talks To Drake All The Time: “It’s Like Coach Vibes”

Ice Spice confirms she and Drake are still on great terms. The Bronx rhymer sat down with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 today (July 19) and provided an update for curious fans about how often she communicates with the Toronto megastar.

“We talk all the time and we’re always just laughing about some things that go on,” she told Lowe. The “In Ha Mood” rapper also shared that she turns to Drizzy for advice about how to move within the music industry, adding, “And I’ll ask him, ‘What should I do with this? Or how’d you go about this? Or did you ever experience that?'”

Although she didn’t get too specific, Ice assured that the “6 God” and his experience have came in handy several times. “I’m not going to give real examples but he’ll tell me, ‘I did this and you should do that, too, because you can.’ And I’ll be like, ‘You’re right. Period. I’m going to do that.’ It’s like coach vibes.”

Another Hip-Hop veteran she has in her corner is fellow New York native Nicki Minaj, who hopped on Ice’s official remix of “Princess Diana” back in April. “I feel like I am absorbing advice from [Nicki] and learning from her and stuff. And she’ll tell me, ‘Learn from my mistakes.’ And I just really pay attention to what she’s saying. Because if there’s anyone I’m going to listen to, it’s the queen,” she shared in the interview.

The 23-year-old’s most recent of work was her Like..? EP, which made landfall in January 2023. The offering, named after her infamous ad-lib, included six tracks and housed several of her viral hits like “Bikini Bottom” and “Munch (Feelin’ U).” It saw just one assist from Lil Tjay, who appeared on “Gangsta Boo.”