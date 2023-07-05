Ice Spice Shuts Down Fan Who Suggests She Has Down Syndrome

Ice Spice has received more and more hate as she continues to ascend to stardom. The 23-year-old rapper recently shut down a fan who tried to insinuate that she has Down syndrome.

Several tweets have popped up over the last week where users have said they believe she has the condition. One user went as far as to create a side-by-side image of the Bronx lyricist and someone who has Down syndrome.

The “Munch (Feelin’ U)” rapper quoted the photo on Monday (July 3) and wrote, “U thought u ate but my sis cute asf” with the heart eyes emoji. Spice received a lot of love in the comments, and apparently, her fans flooded the original post’s mentions as well. The user’s account is now private and the tweet is no longer publicly visible. Her fanbase, known as the “Spice Cabinet,” showed once again that they’re ready to take up arms for her.

Ice Spice continues to do numbers on the music side, with her latest track “Barbie World” with Nicki Minaj and Aqua debuting at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She can now lay claim to four different Top 10 hits over the course of 2023, namely “Karma” with Taylor Swift, “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” with PinkPantheress, and the remix to “Princess Diana” featuring Minaj.

With these four charting records, Spice has tied Morgan Wallen for the most new Top 10 entries on the Hot 100 in 2023. This is a major achievement for the new artist who only released her debut EP Like..? a little under six months ago.