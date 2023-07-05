Ice-T Defends Wife Coco Austin’s Lusty July 4th Photos

Ice-T is doing his best Will Smith Oscars impression — minus the slap — and telling Instagram users to keep wife Coco Austin’s name out of their mouths, as the 65-year-old actor jumped into her Instagram comments to defend her lusty July 4th photos.

The model shared a festive photo on Tuesday (July 4), wearing a short red tank top that reveals her underboobs, a white g-string, and holding two United States flags. “Happy ‘4th Of July’ !!” she wrote in the post’s caption. “I’m celebrating in AZ.. Yes, it gets HOT outside.”

One user wrote “You are a mother…how do you think your daughter will feel when she sees these pictures??” to which the Law & Order star replied “Go do some sits up bi**h. Lol.” Another user said “I can’t believe your husband is ok with you showing half of your munch and one day your kid too you beautiful you can be classy n sexy it’s time leave that in your room with your husband.” The “Colors” rapper encouraged them to “Simply Unfollow.”

This comes just a few months after Austin received similar backlash for a TikTok video with their daughter, Chanel Nicole. In the video, the two are doing a popular dance routine and at one point Austin lifts her leg to twerk. Her seven-year-old daughter attempts to slap her buttocks, which caused uproar online.

“It is not appropriate for a little girl or her mother,” one user wrote. This time, however, other Instagram accounts stepped up to defend Coco, with one writing “Bore off […] Geez I bet you were a fun mum growing up!!”

Another user doubted the sincerity of the post’s caption, which stated that Chanel made her do the “weird dance” and she took the video from her daughter’s phone. “You always make it like she starts all these things through the years, it’s all you,” they wrote. “You’re trying to make her YOU.”