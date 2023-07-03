Ice-T Reveals He Still Eats At Denny’s, IHOP: “Is There A Gucci Egg?”

Ice-T performs speaks backstage during day 2 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Ice-T discloses he still eats at his local Dennys and IHOP. During a recent episode of the Drink Champs podcast, the West Coast icon spoke about his life, admitting he still drops a bag at Target.

N.O.R.E. thought he was joking at first, but then the OG doubled down on his revelation. Ice dispelled the façade that rich people “leave the planet” and no longer shop at Target or Taco Bell. He then explained he still frequents breakfast diners like Denny’s and IHOP, with no issue.

“Yeah we still shop at Target. We at Target,” he said. “Muthaf**kas think at some point, humans leave the planet. Like, we don’t eat at Taco Bell or muthaf**kas will be like, ‘He goes to Target.’ Like what the f**k, if you need Target sh*t! Where do you go if you need Target type sh*t?”

“One time. Somebody say, ‘Yo, you eat at Denny’s? You eat at IHOP?’ I’m like, ‘Is there a Gucci egg I’m missing?’ Is it some egg, some place, I don’t know what the f**k I’m supposed to do for breakfast. An egg is a f**king egg,” he continued.

The rapper, né Tracy Lauren Marrow, also recently revealed what motivated him to tie the knot with his long-time wife, Coco Austin. Marrow, 65, appeared on an episode of That Moment with Daymond John, where he spoke about the origins of their relationship. He explained that watching The Osbournes helped him decide that Coco was the one.

“When I was going after Coco, I was watching a lot of The Osbournes,” Ice-T said, referring to the MTV series starring rock legend Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. “And I was looking like, would Ozzy have a mansion if it wasn’t for Sharon Osbourne?”

“This woman is running all the tours, running all his businesses,” Ice said. “It doesn’t even seem like Ozzy would know how to pay a phone bill. Ozzy is something different. But he’s wealthy because he got a woman to hold it together.”