Ice-T To Be Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Ice-T has been announced as the latest celeb to receive career recognition with a star on one of Hollywood’s most popular attractions.

On Feb. 17, the Rhyme Pays musician is set to be honored with the 2,747th star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in the category of recording. Revealed by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the news was first exclusively shared by Variety on social media.

“When I think about how many times I got arrested in Hollywood…” wrote the 64-year-old on Twitter, sharing the news. “This is a trip.”

According to the official press statement, Hip-Hop veteran Chuck D and Walk of Famers Mariska Hargitay and Dick Wolf will speak during the ceremony.

“Ice-T is a cultural icon and a success both in the music and television industries. His fans will be very excited to see their favorite performer placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” expressed Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a press release.

“Ice’s star will be situated near the stars of music greats such as Thelonius Monk, Dizzy Gillespie, Luciano Pavarotti, Mama Cass Elliott, John Denver, [and] Herbie Hancock to name a few,” added Martinez.

Ice-T’s career includes excelling in both music and acting as well as other entertainment ventures. With songs such as “6 in the Mornin’” and releases including O.G. Original Gangster, Ice-T certified his status as a pioneer of gangsta rap and is widely accepted as a Hip-Hop legend.

As he expanded his territory into Rock and Roll, the Rhyme Syndicate Records founder also shifted to on-screen work and has continued to become the longest-running male actor in a TV series for his role of Odafin “Fin” Tutuola on Law & Order: Special Victim’s Unit.

His achievements also include voice-acting, best-selling books, reality television fame, and producing and directing credits.