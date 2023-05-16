Ice-T Warns Hip-Hop Artists About Appearing On Podcasts

Hip-hop artist Ice-T attetnds the CBGB Music & Film Festival 2013 - By Invitation Only Q&A With ICE-T on October 12, 2013 in New York City.

Ice-T is warning Hip-Hop artists to stay away from podcasts to prevent themselves from being taken out of context. On Friday (May 12), the West Coast OG took to Twitter to advise musicians to think twice about interviews if they’re new to speaking with media.

“Artist Public Service: Doing Interviews can be risky if you Don’t know what you’re doing,” he typed. “They will talk to you for hours hoping you say one thing they can TWIST and hype up for clicks. Unfortunately, most podcasts have now DEVOLVED to this BS. Just saying.”

And this isn’t the first time Ice-T has pleaded with artists to move cautiously.

In September 2022, after PnB Rock was murdered in Los Angeles, the emcee urged rappers to stop wearing jewelry in L.A. “I’m done explaining LA Gang culture,” he wrote on Twitter. “MFs will not listen. It’s not a game.. At all.”

“People are still hitting me up about my comments about LA Gang culture,” the legend added. “If you NOTICE, LA rappers don’t wear a lotta Jewelry… Me, Snoop, Cube, Dre, Game, Kendrick. The list goes on… It’s not cause we’re broke. LA is just a Dangerous place, rapper or not. Why test the streets.”

The Seventh Deadly Sin rapper asserted that the new generation can do as they please, however, their downfall is at stake.

“I have Big Jewelry too… But you don’t wake up EVERYDAY and put it on to go down the block. As I said before… Challenge the hood, somebody’s gonna catch that Fade.”