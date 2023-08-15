Ice-T Calls Snoop Dogg The Most “Famous And Recognizable Rapper Of All Time”

Ice-T performs with Snopp Dogg at the Second Annual VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the Hammerstein Ballroom September 22, 2005 in New York City. Ice-T was an honoree at the show.

Ice-T has shared high praise for Snoop Dogg on social media after the Doggystyle rapper dished out high compliments to his peers.

On Sunday (Aug. 13) the “Cop Killer” performer shared a clip of the Long Beach, Calif. representative discussing his “five best West Coast rappers,” listing Ice Cube, Ice-T, E-40, Too $hort, and himself.

“Thanks for the LOVE” responded Ice T on X. “You’re in my opinion the most Famous and Recognizable rapper of all time..”

The “Gin And Juice” rhymer’s love for fellow rappers, however, extends beyond the West Coast. Recently, the 51-year-old shared professional advice with Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo, encouraging him to explore his talents beyond music.

“I feel like you more than just a rap star,” shared the veteran. “And the people showing you that by the way they show up for your concerts.”

He continued to detail, “Like you say, everything you write about is sh*t you went through, going through or you seen. Picture that being a motherf**king movie. If Moneybagg Yo had a movie to all his music right now, what would that look like? Not a video – a movie.”

As for Ice-T, he is also staying busy in Hip-Hop’s 50th year.

The 65-year-old joins LL Cool J in hosting Hip-Hop Treasures, a new series on A&E. Also featuring field collectors Cipha Sounds and Yo-Yo, Chief Museum Curator Paradise Gray, and curator Pete Nick, the series features tributes to The Notorious B.I.G., DMX, Biz Markie, and more.

“I started off as a guest,” explained the Law And Order: Special Victims Unit star. “It’s insightful because you get to learn more about people, you get to see a little bit more about the artists than you normally would. It’s educational because you’re going to learn something about the culture. And then it’s fun because we laugh a lot on the show.”