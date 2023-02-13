Ice-T Opens Up About Ending Beef With LL Cool J

Ice-T and LL Cool J were able to reconcile their differences last week and perform together during the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards tribute in honor of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary. The 64-year-old recently revealed the origin of their beef and why it was easy to move past.

“LL and I have been together on different occasions,” the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor told AllHipHop after posting a photo of the two of them at rehearsals for the tribute performance. “I’ve worked with him on Rock The Bells, we’ve done podcasts and stuff, but as far as an actual physical picture of us? I think there’s probably one other one out there.”

He continued, “I think the other one was before we actually really sat down and talked like grown men about it. But yeah, that’s over and lol the beef never really escalated. It was just rap beef.” Their feud stemmed from the fact that LL claimed he was “the baddest rapper in the history of rap itself,” which Ice-T did not like.

“That was the gist of it, absolutely,” Ice-T told AllHipHop. “Those things can always escalate because you have fans, and if they catch me out there, they’re gonna talk to me about LL. That can always escalate easily.”

Thankfully the two legends were able to put their pride aside for the greater good and give Hip-Hop a deserving moment on the grand stage.

Ice-T and LL Cool J were joined on stage by an all-star roster of artists spanning multiple decades, namely Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Black Thought and The Roots, The LOX, Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, and GloRilla.