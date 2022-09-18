Ice-T Warns Rappers To Stop Wearing Jewelry In L.A.

The murder of Hip-Hop star PnB Rock in Los Angeles has sparked discussion surrounding the city’s history of local gang activity and the targeting of high-profile figures. Rapper and actor Ice-T, one of the first artists to touch on the dangers associated with gangbanging in his music, recently voiced his frustration with entertainers and celebrities who fail to take heed of his warnings.

“I’m done explaining LA Gang culture,” he wrote on Twitter, seemingly in response to PnB’s death. “MFs will not listen. It’s not a game.. At all.” Ice-T furthered his point by noting that even the most beloved and respected rap artists and celebrities from the city shy away from wearing an excessive amount of jewelry due to the crime-infested atmosphere.

“People are still hitting me up about my comments about LA Gang culture,” the legend continued in another tweet. “If you NOTICE, LA rappers don’t wear a lotta Jewelry… Me, Snoop, Cube, Dre, Game, Kendrick. The list goes on… It’s not cause we’re broke. LA is just a Dangerous place, rapper or not. Why test the streets,” he asked.

After one social media user challenged Ice-T’s statement with a photograph of rapper The Game wearing multiple gold chains, Ice-T acknowledged that many of the artists he previously mentioned own and wear jewelry. However, he says those instances are usually reserved for special occasions and far from the norm.

“Thats on certain occasions when you’re ready for whatever,” he replied. “I have Big Jewelry too… But you don’t wake up EVERYDAY and put it on to go down the block.” He concluded by warning that those unwilling to adhere to his advice could be contributing to their own downfall. “As I said before… Challenge the hood, somebody’s gonna catch that Fade.”

Ice-T’s comments come days after the murder of PnB Rock, who was shot to death while eating with his girlfriend at a Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles location in Los Angeles. The shooting is believed to have occurred during a robbery, as the gunman is said to have removed PnB’s jewelry prior to fleeing the scene. No suspects have been arrested, and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

PnB Rock is the latest rap artist killed in Los Angeles during a robbery. In 2020, Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke was murdered in L.A. during a home invasion at a residence he was renting, with the shooters targeting the rapper for his jewelry, particularly a pricey watch he was seen sporting on social media prior to the shooting. Five suspects were ultimately arrested and charged in connection with his death.

I'm done explaining LA Gang culture… MFs will not listen. It's not a game.. At all. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) September 13, 2022

People are still hitting me up about my comments about LA Gang culture.If you NOTICE, LA rappers don't wear a lotta Jewelry… Me, Snoop, Cube, Dre, Game, Kendrick..The list goes on.. It's not cause we're broke. LA is just a Dangerous place,rapper or not. Why test the streets.. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) September 14, 2022