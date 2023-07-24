Ice-T Blasts “Weirdo” Conspiracy Theories About Jamie Foxx’s Health

Ice-T has lashed at those spreading conspiracy theories regarding Jamie Foxx’s health and return to the public eye, dubbing them as “weirdos.”

The West Coast rap legend and actor recently shared his thoughts regarding rumors of Foxx being “cloned” and observations on his appearance following his publicized health issues. “People would rather believe that Jamie is now a Clone or AI, than the man was just seriously sick and damn near died… Cause he doesn’t look EXACTLY the same???” the Law & Order: SVU cast member wrote on Twitter. “YOU look different after a bad cold! Smh weirdos.”

In a subsequent post, Ice further criticized the public’s rush to create “lies” and false speculation. “Why waste time telling the TRUTH… People prefer a Lie or just let them make up their own stories… smh,” the 65-year-old added.

Foxx, who was hospitalized in April following a health scare, recently released his first public statement following his recovery. “I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through,” the Texas native said in a video post on Instagram over the weekend. “I know a lot of people were waiting, you know, wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me… with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

Jamie Foxx attends the “Creed III” European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 15, 2023 in London, England. Joe Maher/Getty Images

While Foxx didn’t divulge specific details of what led to his hospitalization, he refuted rumors that he had been “paralyzed” or gone “blind” due to his medical condition. “By being quiet, sometimes things get out of hand,” he said in reference to the speculation regarding his health. “Some people said I was blind, but as you can see the eyes are working, the eyes are working just fine. Said I was paralyzed, I’m not paralyzed, but I did go through – I went to hell and back.”

Watch Jamie Foxx’s Instagram post below.