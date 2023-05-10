Ice-T Reveals How The Osbournes Inspired Him To Marry Coco Austin

Ice-T and Coco Austin attend WE tv and Traci Braxton celebrate the new season of Braxton Family Values at The Skylark on August 21, 2018 in New York City.

Ice-T’s marriage to wife Nicole “Coco” Austin has spanned over two decades, with the couple becoming one of the more tenured and beloved couples in Hip-Hop. The West Coast rap pioneer recently appeared on an episode of That Moment with Daymond John, during which he shared the backstory of how he determined that Coco would be the woman he would spend the rest of his life with.

“When I was going after Coco, I was watching a lot of The Osbournes,” Ice-T said, referring to the MTV reality show starring Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. “And I was looking like, would Ozzy have a mansion if it wasn’t for Sharon Osbourne?”

The “6 ‘n the Mornin'” rapper then detailed how witnessing the impact Sharon had on Ozzy’s life helped him see how Coco could benefit and empower him for the long-haul.

Ice-T and Coco Austin attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

“This woman is running all the tours, running all his businesses,” Ice said. “It doesn’t even seem like Ozzy would know how to pay a phone bill. Ozzy is something different. But he’s wealthy because he got a woman to hold it together.” While the Osbournes helped convince the Law & Order: SVU star that Coco was “the one,” he says that Austin was attracted to his style and swagger. He recalled an instance in which his outfit garnered an animated reaction from Coco during one of their initial meetings back in the ’90s.

“When I met Coco, she was fine,’ Ice shares. “I told her, I said, ‘Yo, I mean I’m not really trying to get just another number in my phone. I’m really trying to find someone that wants to ride.’ She dug the flyness of me. When I met her I had on a red snakeskin suit, so she was like, ‘Ooh, that’s fly.’”

Ice-T and Coco married in 2002 after publicly dating for several years. They have one daughter together, 7-year-old Chanel, and are regularly seen on each others arms at various red carpets and event.