Idris Elba Recalls Being Held At Gunpoint Outside Of Club: “Nearly Lost My F**king Life”

British actor Idris Elba has recalled the intense moment he was held at gunpoint in the United States.

During an interview with Daily Mail, the acclaimed thespian spoke about a moment when he tried to protect the gunman’s girlfriend and almost lost his “f**king life” in the process. It all started with the star attempting to deescalate a hostile situation as the couple began arguing outside of a nightclub.

“I nearly lost my f**king life, after attempting to stop a man threatening his girlfriend outside a club,” he said. “A guy [was] whaling on his missus, screaming in her face, ‘I’ll f**king kill you,’ and so on. I come round and I go, ‘Look how beautiful she is. Why would you talk to this beautiful princess like that?'”

“He pulled out a gun, stuck it right in my face, and goes, ‘You talking about my girl?’ He thought I was trying to hit on her…I remember thinking, ‘Don’t play negotiations like that… Consequences, man.'”

Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Elsewhere, The Wire actor recently opened up about passing on the opportunity to play James Bond after it became about race. During an appearance on the SmartLess podcast with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, the UK figure spoke about how becoming the first Black Bond steered him away from the job.

“The truth is, I was super complimented for a long time about this,” the 50-year-old said. “I was like, ‘This is crazy!’ James Bond… We’re all actors and we understand that role. It’s one of those coveted [roles]. Being asked to be James Bond was like, ‘Ok, you’ve sort of reached the pinnacle’. That’s one of those things the whole world has a vote in.”

“Essentially, it was a huge compliment that every corner of the world except from some corners, which we will not talk about, were really happy about the idea that I could be considered… Those that weren’t happy about the idea made the whole thing disgusting and off-putting because it became about race. It became about nonsense, and I got the brunt of it.”