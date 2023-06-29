Idris Elba Wanted James Bond Role Until It “Became About Race”

Fans of action films may never get to see the James Bond of their dreams. After years of fictional casting and speculation, Idris Elba has revealed he no longer has a desire to play the top-billed spy due to race being a driver of the conversation.

As a guest on the SmartLess podcast with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, the actor revealed his interest in starring as the first Black Bond no longer exists.

“The truth is, I was super complimented for a long time about this,” explained the 50-year-old per Variety. “I was like, ‘This is crazy!’ James Bond… We’re all actors and we understand that role. It’s one of those coveted [roles]. Being asked to be James Bond was like, ‘Ok, you’ve sort of reached the pinnacle’. That’s one of those things the whole world has a vote in.”

Idris Elba attends the Luther: The Fallen Sun US Premiere at The Paris Theatre on March 08, 2023 in New York City. Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix

He continued to detail how his feelings toward bringing the iconic character to life finally shifted.

“Essentially, it was a huge compliment that every corner of the world except from some corners, which we will not talk about, were really happy about the idea that I could be considered… Those that weren’t happy about the idea made the whole thing disgusting and off-putting because it became about race. It became about nonsense and I got the brunt of it,” the actor explained.

This is not the movie star’s first time speaking out about how race impacts his career moves.

Idris Elba poses for a photo as he visits Kiss FM on March 01, 2023 in London, England. Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images For Bauer Media

Earlier this year, the London-born actor elaborated on his desire not to be labeled as a Black actor.

“As humans, we are obsessed with race,” the Luther actor expressed. “And that obsession can hinder people’s aspirations, hinder people’s growth. Racism should be a topic for discussion, sure. Racism is very real. But from my perspective, it’s only as powerful as you allow it to be. I stopped describing myself as a Black actor when I realized it put me in a box. We’ve got to grow. We’ve got to. Our skin is no more than that: it’s just skin.”