Idris Elba’s ‘Bang!’ Is Heading To Netflix

Idris Elba’s upcoming film, Bang!, is headed to Netflix as Dark Horse Entertainment extends its first-look partnership with the streamer.

Directed by David Leitch, the film stems from the comic series of the same name by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres. Bang! follows a terrorist cult planning to start the apocalypse through novels intended to brainwash readers. The world’s greatest spy (Elba) is sent on a mission to track down the source and murder the author responsible.

Dark Horse is currently behind projects like The Umbrella Academy and Polar. The company’s development slate with Netflix includes Revenge Inc., a drama series centered on a revenge-driven secret, underground company that specializes in revenge. Dark Horse is also working on the action thriller, Lady Killer, starring Blake Lively, about a 1950s housewife leading a secret double life as a highly-trained assassin for hire.

MIND MGMT, another comic book-based series heading to Netflix, follows a young woman who stumbles onto a top-secret mind management program involving “weaponized psychics, hypnotic advertising, talking dolphins and seemingly immortal pursuers, as she attempts to find the man who was MIND MGMT’s greatest success—and its most devastating failure.”

Cindy Holland, Vice President, Original Content for Netflix, shared in a statement, “The Netflix teams are already working in deep collaboration with Dark Horse to identify projects beyond the world of traditional superheroes—branching into horror, fantasy, and family entertainment—that we think our members will love.”