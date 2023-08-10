Iggy Azalea’s Full Letter To Judge On Behalf Of Tory Lanez Revealed

Rapper Iggy Azalea has publicly supported Tory Lanez since the onset of accusations that he shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot back in 2020. Ahead of Lanez’s sentencing, which took place on Tuesday (Aug. 8), the “Fancy” rhymer wrote a three-page letter on behalf of the rapper/singer’s character.

As the legal document is public record, on Wednesday (Aug. 9), Legal Affairs and Trials reporter Meghann Cuniff revealed Azalea’s letter in its entirety. In the document, she proclaimed that the Sorry 4 What artist is not an abuser, and that she’s a victim of abuse herself.

The Grammy-nominated rapper clarified, “I must make note of the things [I’ve] suffered through so that you understand definitively: I would not write to you on behalf of an abuser.”

“I deeply appreciate the person he is and have never witnessed him [lose] his temper or raise his voice at a woman,” she added. “He’s always been incredibly respectful of me and I refuse to believe that he would do anything in malice especially to a woman.”

Starting off with a rundown of her own accomplishments and accolades, Azalea told the judge that she has been a “a successful musician for the last decade” and said that she’s sold “over 65 million records” with “number 1 hits on the billboard hot 100,” that have “broken records previously held by The Beatles.”

She added, “My music has been nominated for 6 Grammys and I have a multitude of other musical awards. Throughout my career I’ve toured with some of the biggest acts in music: from Beyoncé to Pitbull. I’ve also collaborated with everyone from Britney Spears to Jenifer Lopez,” Azalea said.

Azalea then compared her status to the presiding judge’s, stating, “like yourself, I’m great at what I do and am well respected by my peers.” She also pleaded with the judge to grant him “any leniency” that would be “transformational” and not “life destroying.”

The Australian rapper’s letter was reportedly written on Feb. 22 and received along with 75 other submissions on behalf of the “Say It” crooner. However, after learning that her letter would become public knowledge, Azalea took to social media to say that she was told her words would only be seen by the judge. “I never intended to publicly comment,” she wrote.

However, it is important to note that throughout her character letter, she did not mention Megan Thee Stallion or the incident that took place that night. She did add that, the music business “is not designed to empower Artists – especially not women,” and that she’s “spent my entire career battling sexism and bad behavior behind the curtains.”

Azalea mentioned that she and Lanez have remained close since his incarceration, as she learned that, “he has already gained positive insight in regard to this experience.” She added that the Canadian rapper “told me he’s glad God put him in jail.”

“He said this is an opportunity to humble himself and soften his heart – ironic to hear one of the kindest people I know strive to become even kinder,” she recalled. “I’m not shocked – It’s who he is. Watering and shining light on others until something beautiful grows.” She also referred to him as a “gardener” and not a “pest.”

Tory Lanez during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Azalea went on to mention that if Lanez is to be deported, she has already lined up work for him as an executive producer on her next album. She also revealed that she’s hired six of his staff members as she’s, “doing all I can to make sure he’s in a position to come home and get back to work.”

Pleading, she wrote, “I hope you’ll consider a sentence that allows for this to be transformational and not life destroying. Not only for Daystar – but for his family, son, and the countless others who depend on him & are committed to helping him reach his full potential.”

After a hearing that lasted two days, the judge sentenced Lanez to 10 years in prison on Tuesday (Aug. 8) afternoon. Judge Herriford stated that Lanez’s harassment of Megan, including online and through his music, was a “a major factor in aggravation in this case.”