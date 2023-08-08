Iggy Azalea Explains Why She Wrote Letter To Tory Lanez’s Judge Ahead Of Sentencing

Iggy Azalea is now explaining the letter she wrote to Judge David Herriford ahead of Tory Lanez being sentenced in the shooting trial of Megan Thee Stallion, of which he was found guilty December 2022.

The Australian rapper took to Twitter Monday night to break down her reasoning after being met with backlash. Her reply, however, was in response to one fan who didn’t see an issue with the legal note.

“I’m trying to find an issue with this. What is the big deal with Iggy showing support to her friend? Anyone who followed the case would know there was inconclusiveness and lies throughout the whole thing. Even Megan tried to protect Tory, so what is the big deal with Iggy comforting her friend with a PRIVATE letter,” wrote a supporter, leading the “Fancy” artist to further explain her actions.

“For the record: 1. I have not been in touch with tory for months, I have no reason to be, but I do wish him well. 2. I don’t ‘support’ anyone. the whole thing is full of oddities. My letter never mentioned anything in regard to what happened that night.”

She went on to explain her confusion over a private letter to a judge becoming internet fodder before explaining her preference of rehabilitation over prison time.

“3. I was told this was for a judge only, yet it’s being discussed in public? I never intended to publicly comment. 4. Iam not in support of throwing away ANY ones life if we can give reasonable punishments that are rehabilitative instead. I support prison reform. Period. 5. I was asked to write about my genuine experience and the type of punishment I think he deserves: I did.”

She went on, “It’s not really that interesting but I understand why it’s being sensationalized. . .See ya next week to discuss pizza toppings I suppose. Lol.”

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 24: Iggy Azalea performs at SAP Center on September 24, 2022 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Her letter was surely a sharp contrast to that of Megan Thee Stallion’s, who also wrote to the judge in an effort to sway his decision towards a harsher punishment.

“He not only shot me, he made a mockery of my trauma,” Meg wrote. “He tried to position himself as a victim and set out to destroy my character and my soul […] He lied to anyone that would listen and paid bloggers to disseminate false information about the case on social media. He released music videos and songs to damage my character and continue his crusade.”

Lanez is expected to be sentenced today (Aug. 8), with the prosecution seeking 13 years and his defense hoping for three years, plus probation and time in rehab.