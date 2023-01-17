Iggy Azalea Says Reported First Day Earnings From OnlyFans Were ‘Pulled Outta Thin Air’

Iggy Azalea has found another stream of revenue besides rapping — on OnlyFans.

However, the 32-year-old rapper is refuting claims that she made over $300K on her first day of joining the subscription video platform, a figure which has been reported by several outlets.

“Lol, Y’all just be saying sh*t to say sh*t at this point cause that number was pulled outta thin air,” she tweeted in response to a post claiming the artist made $307K during her first day on the platform.

Lol, Y’all just be saying shit to say shit at this point cause that number was pulled outta thin air. https://t.co/0UTpQQsBXE — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) January 17, 2023

Charging $25.00 a month, the Australian spitter offers uncensored photos and videos of her artwork, poetry, and more creative projects. Last week, the “Fancy” rapper made the announcement of her OnlyFans partnership as a promotional leg for her forthcoming project Hotter Than Hell.

SURPRISE! Im dropping a mixed media project called ‘Hotter Than Hell’. There’s photographs, visual artist collabs, videos, merch & all kinds of

aesthetically pleasing, hot as hell things happening this year. You can get first look content + updates on my new OnlyFans account ? pic.twitter.com/e9y0sVNJWP — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) January 13, 2023

“Admittedly, I never knew OnlyFans was a place where I could be creative, so I didn’t expect to be collaborating with them on my biggest project to date,” Azalea previously stated, adding, “I’ve been working on ‘Hotter Than Hell’ for six months already and I’m full of excitement and nervous anticipation to begin revealing it to the world, layer by layer. I feel excited about not worrying about the overwhelming and creatively limiting censorship artists have to navigate when sharing work on other digital platforms.”

Without any singles released to prep fans for what’s to come, reportedly Iggy was working with Tory Lanez to executive produce the album before his incarceration. Unsure if Hotter Than Hell did indeed receive any musical assistance from Lanez’s, he did reveal last year that, “We’ve been working on it for like a solid two and a half months.”

At the time he added, “Then she [Iggy] went on tour, so we’re about to get back to it now.”

Commenting on whether Iggy could top the success she had with her 2014 Fergie-sampled mega hit “Fancy,” he said: “Of course, you gotta think about it, this is somebody who went Diamond before. It’s certain accomplishments you can’t take away from somebody. One thing I know about her is she has an incredible fan base.”