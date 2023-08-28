Iggy Azalea Show Stopped After Wardrobe Malfunction In Saudi Arabia

Iggy Azalea has now explained a viral video of a recent performance in Saudi Arabia that made rounds on social media. The “Fancy” rapper revealed that her international performance was actually stopped because she had a wardrobe malfunction..

On Friday (Aug. 25), a video surfaced showing the Australian rapper performing her 2014 single, “Goddess.” While lowering down to rap the lyrics, Iggy’s Black vinyl pants began to rip. As she continued to perform, a staff worker threw her a towel and attempted to direct Iggy to cover up, as her leg was exposed.

Saudi Arabia has strict laws against indecent exposure.

Iggy took to X (formerly Twitter), to explain that she was actually booted off stage because of the wardrobe mishap, and was not allowed to finish her set.

“Saudi Arabia please know to everyone at the show tonight… I LOVE YOU!!!,” she wrote in a since-deleted post. “And I’m soooooo sorry I wasn’t allowed to finish my show. It’s not the promoter who put on the shows fault so show them kindness because they are amazing people and we all wanted to continue but were not allowed by authorities because of my pants splitting.”

On the same day, Iggy shifted the focus from her Saudi Arabia performance to her new explicit single “Money Come.”

“Okay, so you wanna play rough, I’m reloaded/ Okay, either get up off my cl*t or deep throat it/ Y’all ho*s out here workin’ my nerves/ Time to terminate the bird like a two-week notice,” she raps.

As the song is a rendition of K7’s 1993 track, “Come Baby Come,” Iggy’s version goes, “Come baby, come baby, money make me c*m/ Keep my name out your mouth if you can’t gimme some/ Come baby, come baby, can you make me c*m?/ Can you hit it ’til I feel in my tummy, tum, tum.”

The 33-year-old also released a video for the Christian Breslauer-directed visual, where she takes over of an office and turns all of the corporate men into women.

