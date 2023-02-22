Iggy Azalea Says “Volatile” Relationship With Playboi Carti Was A “Toxic Cycle”

Iggy Azalea recently opened up about splitting from Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti in new interview on Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low with EmRata podcast.

Deeming their short-lived relationship to be “volatile,” Azalea spoke on leaving the relationship three weeks after birthing their son and never looking back.

“I had something happen one day with my son’s father and me and it was just like one of those moments where you’re just like, I didn’t wake up thinking this is what my day would be,” she recalled of the brink of the break up, “but by the end of the day, I was on a plane to Los Angeles and I never went back. And that was the end of it.”

In an effort to shield her son from witnessing the same type of “volatile” relationship that she saw between her own parents, she said: “In that moment that I had on that day, I was like, ‘I will never let my son see this because I don’t want him to see someone talk to me this way, ’cause I don’t want him to ever learn this, I don’t want him to be exposed to this.”

“Don’t get me wrong. We had a volatile relationship and you know that, you’re not an idiot,” the “Fancy” rapper added. “You know when something’s not working, I knew it wasn’t working. But I also just had a baby, it was COVID. There were a lot of things to navigate for me at that time and I didn’t think I’d be leaving when I left.”

Describing her relationship with the “Magnolia” rapper as a “toxic cycle,” she decided that she needed to hold herself more accountable not only for her actions but her son’s future.

“I decided in that moment, I have to be more accountable for myself into what I’m doing with my child and even if there are days where I wanna go back to this… I just never would do it. I will never do it. I’m leaving,” she said.

As for Carti, née Jordan Carter, he was arrested in December for alleged felony aggravated assault against his new pregnant girlfriend.

“Been there. Done that. Warned you,” Iggy tweeted out on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) following the news making headlines. “Imagine having a pregnant girlfriend and pretending they don’t exist until it comes out you like to abuse them too & rarely visiting your actual son unless is because you’re running from whatever problems ya got going on in Atlanta & the press with your serial abuse of [women].”

Been there. Done that.

Warned you. ?‍♀️ — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) February 14, 2023

Imagine having a pregnant girlfriend and pretending they don’t exist until it comes out you like to abuse them too –

& rarely visiting your actual son unless is because you’re running from whatever problems ya got going on in Atlanta & the press with your serial abuse of woman ?‍♀️ — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) February 14, 2023

According to TMZ, Carti’s attorney, Brian Steel, stated: “Mr. Carter was falsely accused. Pursuant to my communications with the Fulton County District Attorney‘s office, this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation.”

Check out the entire podcast episode above.