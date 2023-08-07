Iggy Azalea Writes Letter To Judge In Support Of Tory Lanez

Tory Lanez is receiving his sentence today (Aug. 7) for being convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion outside of a house party in July 2020. Legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff shared an update that Judge Herriford got several dozens of letters in support of Lanez. One of those letters was from rapper Iggy Azalea, which caught many people off guard.

Cuniff, who is tweeting live from the Los Angeles courthouse where the sentencing is being held, wrote, “Alright we are on the 90-minute break. Judge Herriford got 70+ letters of support for Tory Lanez, including one from @IggyAzalea. He briefly summarized each one. Two jailers wrote letters, one spoke in court. Lanez’ father, Sonstar Peterson, was the last speaker before the break.”

Although the reporter was unable to read the letters herself, she assures she will be able to see them eventually. Cuniff shared that Judge Herriford said Azalea’s letter asks him to impose a sentence “that is transformational, not life destroying.”

Another letter reportedly said the Canadian rapper “is remorseful” and has “talked in detail about the event and what he could have done to prevent it.”

Twitter users caught wind of this update and were not pleased with the “Fancy” rapper choosing to voice her support for Lanez. “Iggy Azalea is a disgusting person,” one user wrote. “F**k her & those other people who rallied behind this nasty man. This is so disgusting. & I can’t wait to see the list of supporters when they’re available. This culture LOVES enabling & supporting abusers.”

Another user pulled up a screenshot of Azalea defending Lanez on Twitter back in 2022. “He hasn’t been convicted of anything my guy and you aren’t going to bully me into anything. Go touch grass,” she wrote at the time.

Last Tuesday (Aug. 1), Lanez’s lawyers filed a motion to get the rapper registered into therapy and probation instead of serving prison time. His attorneys, Jose Baez and Ed Welbourn, cited the artist’s “childhood trauma” and “alcohol-use disorder” in their submitted documents.

“Assuming the allegations are true, Mr. Peterson’s psychological, physical, and childhood trauma was a factor in the commission of the offense. Likewise, the current offense is connected to Mr. Peterson’s childhood trauma and mental illness, alcohol-use disorder… Mr. Peterson’s alcohol-use disorder, although not amounting to a defense, reduced his culpability,” the motion read.