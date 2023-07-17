iHeartMedia Presents “Barbie’s Best Week Ever” Campaign Ahead Of ‘Barbie’ Premiere

iHeartMedia has announced its broadcast and digital campaign with Warner Bros. in celebration of the Barbie film set to hit theaters Friday (July 21), according to a press release.

The forthcoming film — which stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, and more — will receive “Barbie’s Best Week Ever” which kicks off today (July 17). Additionally, the campaign will also include a “New Music Friday” feature on the BARBIE THE ALBUM soundtrack in partnership with Atlantic Records.

“Barbie’s Best Week Ever” will run from July 17-21, as iHeartMedia’s network of shows lead the week with Barbie coverage across stations. To get in gear for the film’s premiere, the iHeart signature logo will go “Barbie Pink” across all digital platforms including: “On Air with Ryan Seacrest,” “The Elvis Duran Morning Show,” “On Air with Mario,” “Way Up with Angela Yee” and “JohnJay & Rich.”

To really set the tone, each show will immerse audiences into the world of Barbie with daily themes like Barbie-inspired fashion and trivia, to “Kenergy,” and the history of Barbie’s cultural impact. Each day will also offer fun giveaways including free cash, Barbie-themed prizes, ticket giveaways, and more.

“We’re excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures on this powerful new film, celebrating one of America’s greatest icons to our listeners nationwide,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “Sharing the story of Barbie’s positive influence on young women with our listeners while playing songs from an iconic soundtrack featuring the biggest superstars in music will get fans even more excited for the new release. Barbie is sure to be one of the hottest movies of the year.”

Dana Nussbaum, Executive Vice President of Worldwide Marketing added, “We are so excited about our partnership with iHeartMedia because it has allowed us to bring the Barbie film to life in a way that is immersive, expansive and unabashedly fun. Through our collaboration, we have been able to invite all of iHeart’s millions of listeners across the country to experience the magic of Barbie Land firsthand and celebrate all this amazing film has to offer.”

(L-R) Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Greta Gerwig, Michael Cera and Ryan Gosling attend ‘The cast of ‘Barbie’ appear on SiriusXM’s ‘The Jess Cagle Show’ at SiriusXM Studios on June 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

“Barbie’s Best Week Ever” will end this Friday along with the film and soundtrack’s release. On “New Music Friday” the soundtrack will show it’s boastful features, including singles from Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Ice Spice, Karol G, Khalid, The Kid Laroi, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress, Sam Smith, and much more.

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice released the soundtracked single “Barbie World” on June 23, which debuted at No. 7 on the Hot 100 chart. “IceNika” also released a Barbie-themed music video, which currently stands at 30 million views and counting.

Revisit the video for “Barbie World” below.