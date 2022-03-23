Lil Nas X And Silk Sonic Among Winners, Megan Thee Stallion Honored, At 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Lil Nas X accepts the Male Artist of the Year award onstage, L–R: Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic accept Best Duo/Group of the Year onstage, and honoree Megan Thee Stallion accepts the Trailblazer Award onstage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles broadcasted live on FOX on March 22, 2022.

On Tuesday night (March 22) chart-toppers across multiple genres were celebrated for their biggest hits and career accomplishments during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The honorees list includes Megan Thee Stallion. Although the Houston rapper did not win any of her competitive nominations, she was honored during the program with this year’s Trailblazer Award. She was presented the trophy by R&B singer and actress Kelly Rowland.

“First of all, girl, thank you Kelly for presenting me with this award because miss ma’am you know you’re a Houston legend, and we love you,” expressed the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper during her acceptance speech according to PEOPLE.

Megan Thee Stallion continued, “I want to say with my platform, I will keep on continuing to be a voice for the voiceless, I will keep on fighting for all the injustices that me, my Black women, my Black men are facing, and I will keep showing up and showing out even in the face of adversity.”

L–R: Honoree Megan Thee Stallion accepts the Trailblazer Award from Kelly Rowland onstage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles broadcasted live on FOX on March 22, 2022. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

The winners of the fan-fueled awards include Lil Nas X who took home the trophy for Male Artist Of The Year, Drake who won Hip Hop Artist Of The Year, and Silk Sonic, taking both R&B Album and R&B Song Of The Year. Additionally Yung Bleu, Jazmine Sullivan, Pop Smoke, and J. Cole won categories during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Hosted by Hip-Hop pioneer LL Cool J, the Queens rapper opened the show with a performance of “Don’t Call It a Comeback,” “Mama Said Knock You Out,” “Rampage,” “The Boomin System” and more. Jennifer Lopez was presented the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award by LL Cool J later in the evening.

View the complete list of winners below.