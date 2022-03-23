Skip to main content
Lil Nas X And Silk Sonic Among Winners, Megan Thee Stallion Honored, At 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Additionally Yung Bleu, Jazmine Sullivan, Pop Smoke, and J. Cole won awards.

iHeart Radio Music Awards
Lil Nas X accepts the Male Artist of the Year award onstage, L–R: Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic accept Best Duo/Group of the Year onstage, and honoree Megan Thee Stallion accepts the Trailblazer Award onstage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles broadcasted live on FOX on March 22, 2022. Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartRadio; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

On Tuesday night (March 22) chart-toppers across multiple genres were celebrated for their biggest hits and career accomplishments during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The honorees list includes Megan Thee Stallion. Although the Houston rapper did not win any of her competitive nominations, she was honored during the program with this year’s Trailblazer Award. She was presented the trophy by R&B singer and actress Kelly Rowland.

“First of all, girl, thank you Kelly for presenting me with this award because miss ma’am you know you’re a Houston legend, and we love you,” expressed the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper during her acceptance speech according to PEOPLE

Megan Thee Stallion continued, “I want to say with my platform, I will keep on continuing to be a voice for the voiceless, I will keep on fighting for all the injustices that me, my Black women, my Black men are facing, and I will keep showing up and showing out even in the face of adversity.”

Megan Thee Stallion Kelly Rowland
L–R: Honoree Megan Thee Stallion accepts the Trailblazer Award from Kelly Rowland onstage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles broadcasted live on FOX on March 22, 2022. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

The winners of the fan-fueled awards include Lil Nas X who took home the trophy for Male Artist Of The Year, Drake who won Hip Hop Artist Of The Year, and Silk Sonic, taking both R&B Album and R&B Song Of The Year. Additionally Yung Bleu, Jazmine Sullivan, Pop Smoke, and J. Cole won categories during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Megan Good
Hosted by Hip-Hop pioneer LL Cool J, the Queens rapper opened the show with a performance of “Don’t Call It a Comeback,” “Mama Said Knock You Out,” “Rampage,” “The Boomin System” and more. Jennifer Lopez was presented the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award by LL Cool J later in the evening.

View the complete list of winners below.

Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category

“Fix You” (Coldplay) – Kacey Musgraves

“good 4 u” (Olivia Rodrigo) – Camila Cabello – WINNER

“Happier Than Ever” (Billie Eilish) – Shawn Mendes

“Heather” (Conan Gray) – Tate McRae

“I’m Still Standing” (Elton John) – Demi Lovato

“Jolene” (Dolly Parton) – Lil Nas X

“Nothing Else Matters” (Metallica) – Miley Cyrus

Producer of the Year:

Finneas – WINNER

Max Martin

Oscar Holter

Blake Slatkin

Travis Barker

Songwriter of the Year:

Omer Fedi – WINNER

Ashley Gorley

Dan Nigro

Belly

Andrew Goldstein

Dance Song of the Year:

“BED” – Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta

“Do It To It” – ACRAZE featuring Cherish – WINNER

“Heartbreak Anthem” – Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix

“Love Tonight” – Shouse

“You” – Regard featuring Troye Sivan & Tate McRae

Country Artist of the Year:

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs – WINNER

Miranda Lambert

Thomas Rhett

Alternative Artist of the Year:

All Time Low

Billie Eilish

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly – WINNER

twenty one pilots

Alternative Album of the Year:

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish – WINNER

Country Song of the Year:

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young & Kane Brown

“Forever After All” – Luke Combs

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – WINNER

“Just The Way” – Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown

“The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett

R&B Song of the Year:

“Damage” – H.E.R.

“Good Days” – SZA

“Heartbreak Anniversary” – Giveon

“Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – WINNER

“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Jazmine Sullivan

Megan Thee Stallion Pie
Honoree Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 22, 2022. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

R&B Album of the Year:

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – WINNER

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

“Essence” – WizKid featuring Tems

“Time Today” – Moneybagg Yo

“Up” – Cardi B

“Way 2 Sexy” – Drake featuring Future & Young Thug

“What You Know Bout Love” – Pop Smoke – WINNER

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Drake – WINNER

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Moneybagg Yo

Pop Smoke

Hip-Hop Album of the Year:

The Off-Season – J. Cole – WINNER

R&B Artist of the Year:

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Giveon

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan – WINNER

Tank

iHeartRadio Trailblazer Award:

Megan Thee Stallion – WINNER

Rock Song of the Year:

“And So It Went” – The Pretty Reckless

“Living The Dream” – Five Finger Death Punch

“Nowhere Generation” – Rise Against

“Wait A Minute My Girl” – Volbeat

“Waiting On A War” – Foo Fighters – WINNER

Rock Artist of the Year:

Chevelle

Five Finger Death Punch

Foo Fighters – WINNER

Mammoth WVH

The Pretty Reckless

Rock Album of the Year:

Medicine at Midnight – Foo Fighters – WINNER

Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category

Bella Poarch – WINNER

Claire Rosinkranz

Jax

JORDY

Tai Verdes

Tayler Holder

Yung Bleu
Yung Bleu, winner of Best New Hip Hop Artist attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 22, 2022. JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” – Taylor Swift – WINNER

“Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran

“deja vu” – Olivia Rodrigo

“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Easy On Me” – Adele

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Heat Waves” – Glass Animals

“Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Your Power” – Billie Eilish

Best New Pop Artist presented by Stifel:

Giveon

Måneskin

Olivia Rodrigo – WINNER

Tate McRae

The Kid LAROI

Best New Alternative Artist presented by Stifel:

Cannons

Clairo

girl in red

Måneskin – WINNER

WILLOW

Best New Rock Artist presented by Stifel:

All Good Things

Architects

Ayron Jones

Mammoth WVH -WINNER

Zero 9:36

Best New Country Artist presented by Stifel:

Lainey Wilson – WINNER

Niko Moon

Parker McCollum

Ryan Hurd

Tenille Arts

Best New Hip-Hop Artist presented by Stifel:

BIA

Coi Leray

Lil Tjay

Pooh Shiesty

Yung Bleu – WINNER

Best New R&B Artist presented by Stifel:

Chlöe

Giveon – WINNER

Tone Stith

VanJess

Vedo

TikTok Songwriter of the Year (New Category): *Socially Voted Category

Alexa Chalnick

ASTON

Cassa Jackson

Ellie Dixon

Jax – WINNER

Lauren Weintraub

Peytan Porter

Sarah Barrios

vaultboy

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez, winner of the Icon Award attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 22, 2022. JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category

All American Road Show (Chris Stapleton) – Andy Barron

Love On Tour (Harry Styles) – Anthony PHAM – WINNER

Remember This Tour (Jonas Brothers) – Cynthia Parkhurst

What You See Is What You Get Tour (Luke Combs) – David Bergman

Hella Mega Tour (Fall Out Boy) – Elliott Ingham

The Comeback Tour (Zac Brown Band) – PROJECTBLACKBOXX

2021 Tour (Maroon 5) – Travis Schneider

TikTok Bop of the Year: *Socially Voted Category

“Beggin’” – Måneskin

“good 4 u” – Olivia Rodrigo – WINNER

“Just For Me” – PinkPantheress

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring SZA

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

“Thot Sh*t” – Megan Thee Stallion

“TWINNEM” – Coi Leray

“Up” – Cardi B

“Woman” – Doja Cat

Best Comeback Album (New Category): *Socially Voted Category

30 – Adele – WINNER

Certified Lover Boy – Drake

Medicine At Midnight – Foo Fighters

Solar Power – Lorde

Star-Crossed – Kacey Musgraves

Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night – Bleachers

Voyage – ABBA

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

“Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran

“Build a B*tch” – Bella Poarch

“Butter” – BTS – WINNER

“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring Sza

“Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon

“Save Your Tears” – The Weeknd

“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category

#Arianators – Ariana Grande

#Beliebers – Justin Bieber

#BTSARMY – BTS – WINNER

#Harries – Harry Styles

#Hotties – Megan Thee Stallion

#Limelights – Why Don’t We

#Livies – Olivia Rodrigo

#Louies – Louis Tomlinson

#Rushers – Big Time Rush

#Selenators – Selena Gomez

#Swifties – Taylor Swift

Female Artist of the Year:

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo – WINNER

Taylor Swift

Male Artist of the Year:

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X – WINNER

The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

AJR

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – WINNER

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Best Collaboration:

“Best Friend” – Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – WINNER

Alternative Song of the Year:

“All My Favorite Songs” – Weezer featuring AJR

“Follow You” – Imagine Dragons

“Monsters” – All Time Low featuring blackbear – WINNER

“my ex’s best friend” – Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear

“Shy Away” – twenty one pilots

LL Cool J
Host LL Cool J performs onstage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 22, 2022. Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Dance Artist of the Year:

Anabel Englund

David Guetta – WINNER

Joel Corry

Regard

Swedish House Mafia

Song of the Year:

“Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran

“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Easy On Me” – Adele

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“Levitating” – Dua Lipa – WINNER

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“positions” – Ariana Grande

“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

iHeartRadio Chart Ruler Award:

“Stay” – The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber – WINNER

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year:

“BICHOTA” – KAROL G

“In Da Getto” – J Balvin & Skrillex

“Pepas” – Farruko – WINNER

“Todo De Ti” – Rauw Alejandro

“Yonaguni” – Bad Bunny

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny – WINNER

Camilo

Farruko

KAROL G

Rauw Alejandro

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Album of the Year:

Karol G – WINNER

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

“¿Qué Tienen Tus Palabras?” – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

“A La Antigüita” – Calibre 50

“Dime Cómo Quieres” – Christian Nodal featuring Ángela Aguilar

“La Casita” – Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga – WINNER

“Mi Primer Derrota” – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho

“Saludos a Mi Ex” – Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50 – WINNER

Christian Nodal

Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho

Regional Mexican Album of the Year:

Eslabón Armado – WINNER

Best New Latin Artist presented by Stifel:

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme – WINNER

Maria Becerra

Nicki Nicole

Tokischa

