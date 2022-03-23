Lil Nas X And Silk Sonic Among Winners, Megan Thee Stallion Honored, At 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

On Tuesday night (March 22) chart-toppers across multiple genres were celebrated for their biggest hits and career accomplishments during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The honorees list includes Megan Thee Stallion. Although the Houston rapper did not win any of her competitive nominations, she was honored during the program with this year’s Trailblazer Award. She was presented the trophy by R&B singer and actress Kelly Rowland.
“First of all, girl, thank you Kelly for presenting me with this award because miss ma’am you know you’re a Houston legend, and we love you,” expressed the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper during her acceptance speech according to PEOPLE.
Megan Thee Stallion continued, “I want to say with my platform, I will keep on continuing to be a voice for the voiceless, I will keep on fighting for all the injustices that me, my Black women, my Black men are facing, and I will keep showing up and showing out even in the face of adversity.”
The winners of the fan-fueled awards include Lil Nas X who took home the trophy for Male Artist Of The Year, Drake who won Hip Hop Artist Of The Year, and Silk Sonic, taking both R&B Album and R&B Song Of The Year. Additionally Yung Bleu, Jazmine Sullivan, Pop Smoke, and J. Cole won categories during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Hosted by Hip-Hop pioneer LL Cool J, the Queens rapper opened the show with a performance of “Don’t Call It a Comeback,” “Mama Said Knock You Out,” “Rampage,” “The Boomin System” and more. Jennifer Lopez was presented the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award by LL Cool J later in the evening.
View the complete list of winners below.
Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category
“Fix You” (Coldplay) – Kacey Musgraves
“good 4 u” (Olivia Rodrigo) – Camila Cabello – WINNER
“Happier Than Ever” (Billie Eilish) – Shawn Mendes
“Heather” (Conan Gray) – Tate McRae
“I’m Still Standing” (Elton John) – Demi Lovato
“Jolene” (Dolly Parton) – Lil Nas X
“Nothing Else Matters” (Metallica) – Miley Cyrus
Producer of the Year:
Finneas – WINNER
Max Martin
Oscar Holter
Blake Slatkin
Travis Barker
Songwriter of the Year:
Omer Fedi – WINNER
Ashley Gorley
Dan Nigro
Belly
Andrew Goldstein
Dance Song of the Year:
“BED” – Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta
“Do It To It” – ACRAZE featuring Cherish – WINNER
“Heartbreak Anthem” – Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix
“Love Tonight” – Shouse
“You” – Regard featuring Troye Sivan & Tate McRae
Country Artist of the Year:
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs – WINNER
Miranda Lambert
Thomas Rhett
Alternative Artist of the Year:
All Time Low
Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly – WINNER
twenty one pilots
Alternative Album of the Year:
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish – WINNER
Country Song of the Year:
“Famous Friends” – Chris Young & Kane Brown
“Forever After All” – Luke Combs
“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – WINNER
“Just The Way” – Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown
“The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett
R&B Song of the Year:
“Damage” – H.E.R.
“Good Days” – SZA
“Heartbreak Anniversary” – Giveon
“Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – WINNER
“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Jazmine Sullivan
R&B Album of the Year:
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – WINNER
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
“Essence” – WizKid featuring Tems
“Time Today” – Moneybagg Yo
“Up” – Cardi B
“Way 2 Sexy” – Drake featuring Future & Young Thug
“What You Know Bout Love” – Pop Smoke – WINNER
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
Drake – WINNER
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Moneybagg Yo
Pop Smoke
Hip-Hop Album of the Year:
The Off-Season – J. Cole – WINNER
R&B Artist of the Year:
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Giveon
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan – WINNER
Tank
iHeartRadio Trailblazer Award:
Megan Thee Stallion – WINNER
Rock Song of the Year:
“And So It Went” – The Pretty Reckless
“Living The Dream” – Five Finger Death Punch
“Nowhere Generation” – Rise Against
“Wait A Minute My Girl” – Volbeat
“Waiting On A War” – Foo Fighters – WINNER
Rock Artist of the Year:
Chevelle
Five Finger Death Punch
Foo Fighters – WINNER
Mammoth WVH
The Pretty Reckless
Rock Album of the Year:
Medicine at Midnight – Foo Fighters – WINNER
Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category
Bella Poarch – WINNER
Claire Rosinkranz
Jax
JORDY
Tai Verdes
Tayler Holder
Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category
“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” – Taylor Swift – WINNER
“Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran
“deja vu” – Olivia Rodrigo
“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Easy On Me” – Adele
“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
“Heat Waves” – Glass Animals
“Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
“Your Power” – Billie Eilish
Best New Pop Artist presented by Stifel:
Giveon
Måneskin
Olivia Rodrigo – WINNER
Tate McRae
The Kid LAROI
Best New Alternative Artist presented by Stifel:
Cannons
Clairo
girl in red
Måneskin – WINNER
WILLOW
Best New Rock Artist presented by Stifel:
All Good Things
Architects
Ayron Jones
Mammoth WVH -WINNER
Zero 9:36
Best New Country Artist presented by Stifel:
Lainey Wilson – WINNER
Niko Moon
Parker McCollum
Ryan Hurd
Tenille Arts
Best New Hip-Hop Artist presented by Stifel:
BIA
Coi Leray
Lil Tjay
Pooh Shiesty
Yung Bleu – WINNER
Best New R&B Artist presented by Stifel:
Chlöe
Giveon – WINNER
Tone Stith
VanJess
Vedo
TikTok Songwriter of the Year (New Category): *Socially Voted Category
Alexa Chalnick
ASTON
Cassa Jackson
Ellie Dixon
Jax – WINNER
Lauren Weintraub
Peytan Porter
Sarah Barrios
vaultboy
Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category
All American Road Show (Chris Stapleton) – Andy Barron
Love On Tour (Harry Styles) – Anthony PHAM – WINNER
Remember This Tour (Jonas Brothers) – Cynthia Parkhurst
What You See Is What You Get Tour (Luke Combs) – David Bergman
Hella Mega Tour (Fall Out Boy) – Elliott Ingham
The Comeback Tour (Zac Brown Band) – PROJECTBLACKBOXX
2021 Tour (Maroon 5) – Travis Schneider
TikTok Bop of the Year: *Socially Voted Category
“Beggin’” – Måneskin
“good 4 u” – Olivia Rodrigo – WINNER
“Just For Me” – PinkPantheress
“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring SZA
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
“Thot Sh*t” – Megan Thee Stallion
“TWINNEM” – Coi Leray
“Up” – Cardi B
“Woman” – Doja Cat
Best Comeback Album (New Category): *Socially Voted Category
30 – Adele – WINNER
Certified Lover Boy – Drake
Medicine At Midnight – Foo Fighters
Solar Power – Lorde
Star-Crossed – Kacey Musgraves
Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night – Bleachers
Voyage – ABBA
Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category
“Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran
“Build a B*tch” – Bella Poarch
“Butter” – BTS – WINNER
“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring Sza
“Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
“Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon
“Save Your Tears” – The Weeknd
“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category
#Arianators – Ariana Grande
#Beliebers – Justin Bieber
#BTSARMY – BTS – WINNER
#Harries – Harry Styles
#Hotties – Megan Thee Stallion
#Limelights – Why Don’t We
#Livies – Olivia Rodrigo
#Louies – Louis Tomlinson
#Rushers – Big Time Rush
#Selenators – Selena Gomez
#Swifties – Taylor Swift
Female Artist of the Year:
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo – WINNER
Taylor Swift
Male Artist of the Year:
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X – WINNER
The Weeknd
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
AJR
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – WINNER
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Best Collaboration:
“Best Friend” – Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring SZA
“Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – WINNER
Alternative Song of the Year:
“All My Favorite Songs” – Weezer featuring AJR
“Follow You” – Imagine Dragons
“Monsters” – All Time Low featuring blackbear – WINNER
“my ex’s best friend” – Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear
“Shy Away” – twenty one pilots
Dance Artist of the Year:
Anabel Englund
David Guetta – WINNER
Joel Corry
Regard
Swedish House Mafia
Song of the Year:
“Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran
“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Easy On Me” – Adele
“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring SZA
“Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
“Levitating” – Dua Lipa – WINNER
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
“Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“positions” – Ariana Grande
“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
iHeartRadio Chart Ruler Award:
“Stay” – The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber – WINNER
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year:
“BICHOTA” – KAROL G
“In Da Getto” – J Balvin & Skrillex
“Pepas” – Farruko – WINNER
“Todo De Ti” – Rauw Alejandro
“Yonaguni” – Bad Bunny
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny – WINNER
Camilo
Farruko
KAROL G
Rauw Alejandro
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Album of the Year:
Karol G – WINNER
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
“¿Qué Tienen Tus Palabras?” – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
“A La Antigüita” – Calibre 50
“Dime Cómo Quieres” – Christian Nodal featuring Ángela Aguilar
“La Casita” – Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga – WINNER
“Mi Primer Derrota” – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho
“Saludos a Mi Ex” – Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50 – WINNER
Christian Nodal
Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho
Regional Mexican Album of the Year:
Eslabón Armado – WINNER
Best New Latin Artist presented by Stifel:
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme – WINNER
Maria Becerra
Nicki Nicole
Tokischa