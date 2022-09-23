Ime Udoka Suspended As Celtics Coach After Allegedly Cheating On Nia Long

Ime Udoka and Nia Long pose for a picture in their respective photos.

Ime Udoka has allegedly cheated on Nia Long, leading to a one-year suspension from the Boston Celtics.

ESPN reported on Wednesday (Sept. 21) that the Celtics head coach had an intimate relationship with a female member of the basketball team’s staff.

The affair violated the franchise’s guidelines and policies, leading to an unprecedented penalty “for a sitting head coach in the NBA.” With Udoka, 45, out for a year, Joe Mazzulla, the Boston Celtic’s assistant coach, will become the interim coach for the entire 2022-23 season.

According to The Athletic, the relationship began consensually and then “became more complicated,” as the staffer recently “accused Udoka of making unwanted comments towards her,” initiating the internal investigation.

The Celtics were allegedly made aware of the affair in July 2022.

The organization’s rookie head coach released a statement to ESPN regarding his suspension.

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” Udoka expressed to ESPN. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

Udoka and Long, 51, have been together for ten years and have a ten-year-old son. The news spread like wildfire on social media, with many Twitter users offering their insights into the developing story.

One user tweeted about the situation referencing Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, who was also recently accused of cheating on his wife.

“Adam Levine cheated on his Victoria Secrets Model wife. Gerard Pique cheated on Shakira. And now, Ime Udoka cheated on Nia Long,” the user typed. “If a man wants to cheat, he will do it regardless of how beautiful or amazing their wives & children homes are.”

Adam Levine cheated on his Victoria Secrets Model wife.



Gerard Pique cheated on Shakira.



And now, Ime Udoka cheated on Nia Long.



If a man wants to cheat, he will do it regardless of how beautiful or amazing their wives & children homes are. pic.twitter.com/HtmdkIwBtO — TV Fanatic?⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) September 22, 2022

Another Twitter user responded to the cheating scandal while also speaking about ex-NFL quarterback Brett Favre, who is currently in a scandal of his own.

“I’ve received more news notifications about Ime Udoka cheating on Nia Long than I have about Brett Favre stealing millions of dollars in welfare from Mississippi, the poorest state in the U.S.”

I’ve received about more news notifications about Ime Udoka cheating on Nia Long than I have about Brett Favre stealing millions of dollars in welfare from Mississippi, the poorest state in the U.S. — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 22, 2022

Check out more Twitter reactions below.

Nia Long has had such a beautiful career journey. The business she’s chosen to share with the public has always been positive. And then here comes a man….yall irk — Tylynn Burns (@cryylynn) September 22, 2022

Cheating on Nia Long is crazy. https://t.co/iD0Sx2DMRT — THIQUE (@ScottieBeam) September 22, 2022

Nia Long has an 100% approval rating with Black America and Ime Udoka is about to understand that. — Van Lathan Jr (@VanLathan) September 22, 2022