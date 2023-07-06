India.Arie Elaborates On Critique Of Provocative Essence Fest Performances

India.Arie has clarified her critique of Essence Festival performances from Megan Thee Stallion and Janelle Monáe. After claiming that the provocative displays “wont age well,” the 47-year-old elaborated that the statement was not personal toward either musician.

Taking to her Instagram story on Wednesday (July 5) the “Brown Skin” singer explained in all caps, “THIS IS NOT AN ISSUE WITH ANY OF MY SISTERS. PERIOD,” in an attempt to provide clarity.

“I am AN OLD SCHOOL LONG TIME AFFIRMING VOICE FOR WOMEN. MY RECORD SPEAKS FOR IT’S SELF. I LOVE humanity, even in all it’s bullsh*t LOL!,” reads the multi-slide upload, re-posted by HipHopDX.

India.Arie clarifies Megan Thee Stallion & Janelle Monae Essence Fest criticism https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/57MQgsdi9n — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 5, 2023

She continued, “BUT ALSO, I DO THIS WORK. My whole adult LIFE.. the work of UPLIFTING and LOVING and AFFIRMING and SUPPORTING the WELLNESS of Black women. And all people at large. How effective I was… I guess depends on who you ask. But for 20 plus years, I ran 100 miles an hour at all times… In the name of HEALING. So, when I see something that sparks my PERSONAL mission… I speak.”

The wordy post concludes “LASTLY, INCASE ANYONE MISSED IT! I do NOT make a practice of publicly criticizing my sisters. My thoughts are around ESSENCE FESTIVAL and context. Which really is logic. I’m NOT addressing this anymore. Peace. Why is it so hard for people to understand? It’s crazy to me the level of explanation needed. And why is everything a thing. [laughing emojis] IT YOU! Not me lol.”

The discourse comes after the Houston rapper’s headlining show featured explicit lyrics, and her signature twerking skills, even inviting her fans on stage to join her, a typical highlight of the Grammy Award-winning artist’s live sets.

As they live in the Age Of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe continues to live up to their statement, “It’s not about an album anymore. I’ve changed my whole f**king lifestyle.” The 37-year-old exposed their breast on stage, flashing a bubblegum pink pasty as they performed “You” which features Jidenna.”

Amid the backlash, both artists were supported on the Essence social platforms, with clips of their performances and captions featuring bold song lyrics.