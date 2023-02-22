Here’s How India.Arie Made A Couple’s Dream Proposal Happen During Her Atlanta Concert

India.Arie has some of R&B’s best love songs in her discography—”The Truth,” “Brown Skin,” “Can I Walk With You,” and “Chocolate High” to name a few. At a recent concert of hers, her music appropriately became the soundtrack to a special couple’s touching proposal.

A pregnant woman named Brittany Jones was wooed by her now-fiancé, Mike, ahead of Valentine’s Day. “I’ve been waiting a week and a half, probably like almost two weeks to go on this adventure. I don’t know where I’m going, I don’t know what I’m doing […] So y’all stay tuned to see what happens,” said Jones in a video while riding in the car with her then-boyfriend.

She joked, “This is the mastermind that I know of behind it. I don’t know if anyone else is involved.” To which Mike chimed in, “There’s always a higher power.” He later surprised her with floor seats to the Arie’s Feb. 10 show in Atlanta.

It was there that Mike proposed as the neo-soul songbird sang, “The Truth.” After accepting, Arie shared just how persistent he was to make this once-in-a-lifetime dream come true.

“Let me tell you something, your fiancé DM’d me everyday for three months,” explained the singer. “He just wanted me to make a video and I was like, ‘Well, we have this show.’ Congratulations.”

Following the reveal, Jones thanked her man for making her dream proposal happen.

“I cannot wait another minute for this…………..Not only was this entire trip a surprise, but my man, my best friend, my soul mate, and FIANCÉ got us front row tickets to see my IDOL, which was a dream come true,” she wrote on Instagram.

“A year ago we didn’t even know each other existed, fast forward to now we’ve grown to be everything each other needed and more. Michael Grice Jr. I truly am the luckiest girl in the world, I love you in more ways than I can express, and I CANT WAIT TO BE YOUR MRS.GRICE. Thank you India for making this special proposal possible.” Watch the full moment unfold below.