India.Arie Questions Megan Thee Stallion Bringing The Twerkers Out For Essence Fest

India.Arie has shared her unfavorable thoughts on Megan Thee Stallion’s Essence Festival 2023 performance, as the Hot Girl led a “bootcamp” on stage — with assistance from Janelle Monáe — featuring fans from the crowd twerking in front of the mixed audience.

“Hot girl bootcamp was in full effect last night. It’s @janellemonae with the encouragement for us,” ESSENCE captioned a clip of Meg’s set before drawing commentary. In response, Arie wrote a lengthy comment, beginning with, “The issue is what is CONTEXT.”

She added, “Humanity does EVERYTHING. But does EVERYTHING BELONG [ON] A STAGE. No.”

Thee Stallion closed out the festival by inviting 20 fans from the crowd to join her live from center stage. The session included a ton of risqué moves, which the “Brown Skin” singer questioned, considering the environment.

“is everything for KIDS? No. is everything for EVERY BODY? NO. so when we as a culture make something like this main stream ~ it shows a lack of discretion [and] discernment.”

She went on, “To those in the comments who laugh at anyone who wants these things for [our] culture you certainly have that right. Just as many folks have the right to want our MAINSTREAM International export – [our] Music – to show us in a respectful light.”

“I’d like to go on the record saying: this wont age well and thats my issue.”

Although upset with the performance, the “I Am Not My Hair” singer did reiterate that she “loves” Megan Thee Stallion and Janelle Monáe, but “I don’t like this moment.” She also warned critics not to challenge her thoughts, as she’s “been doing this” for 25 years.

Monáe also caught flack for exposing her breast while performing her song “Yoga” on stage. During the part of the song that goes, “Get off my areola,” The Age of Pleasure singer lifted one side of her bikini top, showing her breast.

Read India.Arie’s comments in full and see both Megan Thee Stallion and Janelle Monáe’s performances above.