‘Insecure’ Actor Sarunas Jackson Calls Out Trey Songz For Allegedly Intimidating Women

Warning: The following article contains triggering language related to sexual assault, abuse, and rape.

Trey Songz has been accused of being both a rapist and overall sexual abuser towards women. Furthermore, Insecure actor Sarunas Jackson seems to have proof that the allegations against the singer run deeper than anyone anticipated.

On the recent March 21 episode of the Guys Next Door podcast, the actor detailed an encounter with the Ready crooner where he claims to have witnessed Songz intimidating a woman and attempting to fight her, but the singer didn’t keep that same energy when a man got involved.

“I seen this one, Trey, Trey Songz, bi**h a** ni**a, try to press women, you know what I’m saying? But then turn down a fade when a n***a came up to him for the fade, turned it down. I’m not cool with n****s like that,” Jackson explained in a clip (see below) that’s been circulating across social media. “If he wants to fight women and stuff like that—to me, I can’t operate like that, because you get so many of those and especially once they there and it’s like, it’s unfortunate because I’m a fan of this s**t! I can separate the man from the artist, but sometimes it starts getting a little too muddy for me.”

Everybody can’t be lying on this man. pic.twitter.com/YK9YnI2HRp — FailedBaldGayGeezer (@KirkWrites79) March 24, 2022

At the top of 2022 when former women’s college basketball star Dylan Gonzalez accused Songz of being a rapist, Jackson wrote in a since-deleted tweet, “HE IS A B***H!! F**K THAT B***H A**! Hope he gets what he deserves. Can’t stand his disrespectful b***h a**. F**k him.”

Songz is currently being sued for $20 million in a new sexual assault case where the alleged victim claims she was raped anally by the singer at his home. She told investigators that she screamed throughout the alleged ordeal, pleading for him to stop. Following the incident, she claims she went to the hospital where she was told there was “severe anal tearing that could require surgery.” This is one of three ongoing investigations for Trey Songz.

Listen to the rest of the Boys Next Door podcast with Sarunas J. Jackson below.