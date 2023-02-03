Irene Cara’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Irene Cara’s death toward the end of 2022 was sad for the music community and beyond. The cause of the late songwriter’s passing has now been revealed.

TMZ reports that the Academy Award-winning actress passed away due to high cholesterol and hypertension. The official report states her cause of death as arteriosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease. The medical examiner who assessed her body post-mortem determined that the Bronx multi-talent also had diabetes.

Irene Cara passed away in her Largo, Fla. home on Nov. 25 at the age of 63. She was known for being a child actress and caught her big break in the television show Fame, playing the fictional singer Coco Hernandez. She also sang the show’s theme song, which later earned her Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Cara was also lauded for her appearance in the 1976 film Sparkle. She was awarded an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress In A Television Movie, Miniseries Or Drama Special in 1982 for her work in Sister, Sister. In 1983, she co-wrote and performed “Flashdance…What A Feeling” for the Flashdance which starred Jennifer Beals. Her contributions earned her an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Irene Cara had a musical discography of her own apart from her work with films. She released her first album, Esta Es Irene in 1967, followed by 1982’s Anyone Can See, 1983’s What A Feelin’, and 1987’s Carasmatic. Her final album, Irene Cara Presents Hot Caramel, was released in 2011.

VIBE sends our condolences to the family and loved ones of the late, great Irene Cara.