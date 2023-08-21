Irv Gotti Explains Cutting Ties With Fat Joe After Being Called A “Sucka” Over Ashanti Rants

During Irv Gotti’s latest Drink Champs appearance, the Murder Inc. Records co-founder issued a message for Fat Joe months after the latter called him a “sucka” while defended Ashanti against his previous rants.

“Fat Joe was my brother,” Gotti, 53, told the podcast’s hosts, N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. “I do not feel Fat Joe is my brother anymore.”

When asked why he’s so against Joe and not Ja Rule, the record producer added, “Once you show me who you are or you speak negatively about me, it’s over. His defense and Ja’s defense is they do shows with Ashanti, but Rule will never come out and say, ‘Gotti’s a sucka.’ Fat Joe said, ‘Oh, Gotti’s a sucka.’ I gotta pull back and regress from that. Because If I was to go respond or anything with that, it could get crazy. He was on some ‘If I’m your brother I should be able to tell you when you’re wrong.’ My thing is like, you don’t know what went on with me and Ashanti.”

(L-R): Ashanti and Irv Gotti at “Don’t Let Them” video shoot in March 2005 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Terror Squad leader defended Ashanti following Gotti’s claims of having a relationship with her and being jealous of her dating Nelly back in 2003.

Joe felt Irv was disrespectful and stated on Instagram Live, “Whatever Irv has with Ashanti is 20 years old. I know he was making some points that mean a lot to him but when you keep ranting about somebody 20 years later, it felt like he’s not over the young lady. Also, we didn’t know that they was f**king. The whole time, I’m there! ‘What’s Luv,’ Big Pun record, on tour. I never seen them together like that. Now, I’m not saying they wasn’t, they was, or there was rumors they was. I never seen it. But I don’t need to know.”

The “All The Way Up” rapper later appeared on Red Table Talk and explained, “I’m the brother that looks out for the sisters, but somebody had asked me, ‘Yo, why’d you jump out and defend Ashanti like that?’ This guy who’s a friend of mine he said, ‘Yo, you f**ked Ashanti?’ Are you crazy? That’s my sister […] She’s been my sister for 20-something years. And Irv [is] my brother… I love him… I’m not trying to disrespect Irv. I’m talking about the situation.”

Irv went on to wish Ashanti “well.”

He told Hot 97 in August 2022, “I love the girl, we made great music. Ashanti, I wish you all the best.”

Meanwhile, the singer addressed his claims on Angie Martinez’s IRL podcast, saying, “It’s a little sad to see a grown man conduct himself in that manner […] He’s clearly in pain, and I see a lot of feminine qualities. In my heart, I feel like Irv is just hurt, and he doesn’t know where to place his hurt, and he doesn’t know how to channel it as a man. And it’s very sad.”

She has since reunited with Nelly and the pair now sing love songs to each other.

