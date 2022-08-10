Irv Gotti Responds To Fat Joe’s Criticism Of His Ashanti Comments

Irv Gotti’s remarks about his alleged past relationship with Ashanti have ruffled a few feathers, with fans and peers of the famed CEO criticizing his comments. One figure that has spoken out against Gotti’s portrayal of Ashanti on the Drink Champs podcast is Fat Joe, who called Gotti a “sucka” while addressing the interview on Instagram Live.

“Ya’ll can @ Irv Gotti, Ja, whatever the f**k you want,” Joe said in the clip. “Whatever he has with Ashanti is 20 years old, right. I know he was making some points that mean a lot to him. But when you keep ranting about somebody 20 years later, it feels like he’s not over the young lady, right?”

Joe also took longtime friend and former collaborator Ja Rule to task for not standing up for Ashanti, whom Ja continues to perform with on a consistent basis. “Ja Rule was standing right next to him. And so I’m not gonna be that guy,” Fat Joe added.

During an interview with Good Morning H-Town, when asked of Fat Joe’s comments, Gotti responded by saying he no longer considers the rapper a friend. Gotti also noted that he could equally criticize Joe’s conduct, as the Bronx rapper made derogatory comments about Vita and Lil Mo during his Verzuz matchup with Ja Rule in 2021.

“I feel like he fooled me,” Gotti said of Joe. “He’s not my friend. I was fooled.” He continued, adding, “In life you get fooled. Forget Joe, because they don’t want me to talk about Joe.” Gotti also said he didn’t have the desire to discuss Joe’s remarks any further.

“In life everyone goes through friends, people who you thought were your friends. I’m not talking about Joe, I don’t want to talk about Joe,” he said. “I’ve had countless friends come and go, but you know what remains consistent and why I get through all of this? My family, because I don’t really need friends.”

In 2002, Fat Joe collaborated with Ashanti on his single, “What’s Luv?,” which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and remains one of Fat Joe’s signature hits.

Listen to the clip of Irv Gotti’s appearance on Good Morning H-Town below.