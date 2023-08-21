Irv Gotti Says JAY-Z Didn’t Need Dame Dash To Be Successful

Irv Gotti believes that JAY-Z would’ve been successful with or without the assistance of Roc-A-Fella Records co-founders Damon Dash and Kareem “Biggs” Burke.

During a recent appearance on Drink Champs, Gotti declared that it was JAY-Z, not Dash or Burke, who was the catalyst for The ROC becoming a force in the rap game.

“Jay didn’t need nobody,” the Queens native said while on the podcast. While he feels that Dash and Burke should be acknowledged for their contributions, Gotti argues that Hov was in charge of the creation of the hits that brought himself and the label to prominence.

“[Dame] started Roc-A-Fella with Jay and Biggs, so he should get credited. [But] I’m saying the making of the records — I don’t know what you want me to say. Jay didn’t need nobody.”

Irv Gotti attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

He then diminished Dash’s role in Jay’s career, stating that the brash mogul was simply “along for the ride” up until the breakup of Roc-A-Fella nearly two decades ago. “Jay was picking the beats, Jay was rapping over the beats, Jay was making things — it was all Hov! Dame was along for the ride. It was a great ride.”

Tensions between Irv Gotti and Damon Dash have increased over the years, as each have shared their thoughts on the other via unflattering comments in the media. In July, Dash blamed the music producer for botching JAY-Z’s “Super Ugly” diss track in response to Nas’ “Ether,” deeming the song as underwhelming in comparison.

“The response, I wasn’t there for the response,” the Harlem native said of his involvement in the creation and rollout of the record while on the That’s F***ed Up Podcast. “I had landed… Irv Gotti f**ked that one up!”

Damon Dash attends the National Film and Television Awards Ceremony at Globe Theatre on December 05, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

He then began to lash out at Gotti, accusing him of being a detriment to The ROC’s business dealings. “You know, every time Irv Gotti got in our business he f**k sh*t up!” Dash added, personally recalling a conversation he had with the Murder Inc. Records founder about his lackluster record in rap beefs. “[I] called Irv… ‘Yo, don’t ever get in my business again,” Dash said of the exchange.

“‘What you doing?… You not about war.’ You see how his wars go with rap, he doesn’t win them. You know what I’m saying?… He’s not a general like that. So I was like, ’Stay out my business.’” He concluded by asking Gotti to stop mentioning him in interviews. “Irv keeps talking about me all the time. Stop talking about me Irv!”

Watch Damon Dash’s That’s F**ked Up Podcast interview below.