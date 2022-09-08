Irv Gotti Says Dealings With J. Lo And Nas Are His Only Regrets

In a discussion with HipHopDX, Irv Gotti revealed he “never regrets” anything but his dealings with Jennifer Lopez and Nas are two of his most significant regrets.

“I’m not a regretful person. Although, I do have two regrets in my life: me ruining my relationship with Jennifer Lopez.” Irv continued. “But it’s that, and this: You know, Nas, I got love for Nas, but I should’ve never f**ked with him because me and Jay-Z was brothers, so those are my two regrets.”

Gotti attempted to give more information regarding Lopez, but was ultimately silenced by his team to keep “certain things for the [documentary].”

Back in 2002, Gotti disclosed to Elle Magazine that “I’m Real” was about J. Lo’s relationship with Diddy — after Lopez assured it wasn’t. In 2019, Irv Gotti expressed to BET that he betrayed Lopez “while abusing drugs.”

“So the phone rings, and it’s Elle magazine, and they say, ‘We want to get some quotes, with you and J.Lo,’ and I said some wild sh*t. She didn’t deserve that,” the producer said. “They asked if ‘I’m Real’ was about Diddy, and J.Lo told them it wasn’t, but I was like, “Yes, it is!” And I called her the B-word like an idiot. I was like, “That bi**h is lying!”

As for Nas, in the early 2000s, Irv attempted to sign the Queensbridge MC to Murder Inc. during his feud with Jay-Z, who was a longtime friend of the producer. The decision led to Jay-Z being upset with Gotti over the betrayal. Gotti has since made up with Nas and Jay-Z, but he doesn’t feel J. Lo will ever trust him in the same way again.

“Even J-Lo. I’m cool with J-Lo, but she’ll probably never trust me again or let me around in her inner circle,” he said.