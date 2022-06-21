Isaiah Rashad Receives Key To Chattanooga At 2022 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

Isaiah Rashad performs during the 2022 Bonnaroo Music & Arts festival on June 17, 2022 in Manchester, Tennessee.

Isaiah Rashad was honored with the key to Chattanooga, Tenn. during the 2022 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival last week (June 17). The “What You Sed” rapper was recognized by Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly at the annual event on June 17 after his performance.

“You’ve made Chattanooga proud,” Kelly said according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press. June 17 was also declared “Isaiah Rashad Day.”

“You’re an inspiration to this crowd, to the world, to this city, and so I wanted to present you with a key to the city of Chattanooga.”

“I got a f**kin day, y’all!” exclaimed Rashad as he proudly showcased his plaque.

The Top Dawg Entertainment rapper is never shy about his Southern pride and is able to channel his heritage through music. When the 2022 Bonnaroo lineup was revealed, Isaiah Rashad shared his excitement about returning to his home state and taking the stage. The annual festival was also headlined by J. Cole, 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch, and more.

“This is something I’ve wanted to be apart of since I was in high school. Hope to see y’all out there,” he captioned his Instagram post of the event’s flyer.

Fans of the 31-year-old rapper can catch him at the return of AFROPUNK to Brooklyn. The full lineup includes not only Isaiah Rashad but also Burna Boy, Freddie Gibbs, Tierra Whack, Mick Jenkins, The Roots, Lucky Daye, Adekunle Gold, and more.

Check out a close-up of the Isaiah Rashad Day proclamation below.