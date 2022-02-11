Issa Rae To Be Honored With 2022 Visionary Award From Producers Guild

It’s time for Issa Rae to make room in her trophy case.

The multi-hyphenate entertainer was named the recipient of the 2022 Visionary Award from the Producers Guild. Announced on Thursday (Feb. 10), the honor recognizes producers across television, film, or new media who share inspiring, uplifting stories that add unique value to society and culture. Past honorees include Octavia Spencer, Kenya Barris, Ava DuVernay, and Brad Pitt.

“Issa makes us excited for the future of television,” expressed Producers Guild of America Presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher in a statement.

Issa Rae attends HBO’s final season premiere of “Insecure” at Kenneth Hahn Park on October 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The memo continued, “With her series Insecure, she achieved the highest levels of comedy, perspective, and performance possible, and her sharp wit and distinct voice will undoubtedly continue to drive quality entertainment featuring underrepresented voices. Beyond Issa’s prolific work, she is a role model and inspiration to the next generation of creatives through her mentorship programs like ColorCreative, and more recently, Project Greenlight. We are thrilled to honor Issa this year.”

Issa Rae became a household name with the success of her original series Insecure on HBO, but she began her career creating content on YouTube with The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl. The 37-year-old is currently directing a handful of new projects including the new original series, Rap Sh*t, an adaptation of the hit New York Times podcast Nice White Parents with Adam McKay, and an adaptation of the beloved Octavia Butler novel Fledgling with J.J. Abrams.

Rae will receive the honor during the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.