Issa Rae To Host ‘Insecure’ Inspired Airbnb Experience Featuring Her Favorite Los Angeles Spots

Although Insecure aired the series finale in December of last year, creator Issa Rae is not finished giving fans alternative ways to enjoy their favorite show. Last year, the Insecure mobile game was announced to allow users to virtually step foot into Issa and Molly’s lives. Now, Rae has moved the experience offline to real life for a lucky fan with a new Airbnb experience.

Rae announced she has joined Airbnb as a host, offering an Insecure inspired experience for guests in South Los Angeles. Up to two guests will be welcomed to her neighborhood for a weekend stay from Feb. 12–14 for $56 a night and have the opportunity to experience the culture, businesses, and communities synonymous with Black L.A. firsthand. The weekend coincides with the NFL Super Bowl LVI, also taking place in Los Angeles.

“Since my series debuted in 2016, it’s been an honor to showcase the people, culture, and businesses that make South L.A. such a vibrant part of the city,” Issa explained in a press release. “I became an Airbnb Host to create a stay where fans of the show can experience this for themselves. From dinner by Worldwide Tacos on game day to art from my favorite local artists on the walls—this is L.A., my way.”

The pool area at Issa Rae’s Insecure inspired Airbnb Sean Costello

Rae’s special weekend guests will be welcomed by the actress herself via a virtual check-in, a game-day dinner catered by Worldwide Tacos, panoramic views of Los Angeles and the Hollywood Hills from the outdoor lounge, a View Park pad featuring artwork by local Black artists including Maya Iman, Vakseen, and Domonique Brown, complimentary Sienna Naturals hair care and more.

The media mogul is not the only resident offering a homegrown Los Angeles experience during Super Bowl weekend and with a 50 percent increase in searches for L.A. listings, Airbnb has committed to supporting equitable health services, youth development, and job creation in South L.A. as a way to supplement the economic impact hosting has in the area. According to a press statement, the company will make a $500,000 donation together with Nasdaq, host a first-time L.A. expansion of The Airbnb Entrepreneurship Academy, and more.

The one-time stay is not a contest. Fans can request to book this stay beginning Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. PT here. View photos of Issa Rae’s Insecure Airbnb below.

Issa Rae in the dining room of her Insecure Inspired Airbnb. Phylicia J.L. Munn

Issa Rae in the living room of her Insecure Inspired Airbnb. Phylicia J.L. Munn

Exterior view of Issa Rae’s Insecure Inspired Airbnb. Sean Costello

Lounge area at Issa Rae’s Insecure Inspired Airbnb. Sean Costello

Lounge area at Issa Rae’s Insecure Inspired Airbnb. Sean Costello

Living room area at Issa Rae’s Insecure Inspired Airbnb. Sean Costello

Living Room area at Issa Rae’s Insecure Inspired Airbnb. Sean Costello

Living Room area at Issa Rae’s Insecure Inspired Airbnb. Sean Costello

Dining Room area at Issa Rae’s Insecure Inspired Airbnb. Sean Costello

Living Room at Issa Rae’s Insecure Inspired Airbnb. Sean Costello

Bedroom at Issa Rae’s Insecure Inspired Airbnb. Sean Costello