Issa Rae Becomes First Person In 114 Years To Receive Key To City Of Inglewood

Inglewood Mayor James Butts presents Issa Rae with first ever City of Inglewood key to the city on stage during the Taste of Inglewood Experience presents Market Street Vibez Pre-Game Extravaganza on February 12, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

On Saturday (Feb. 12) Issa Rae was celebrated with one of Inglewood’s highest honors. The Photograph star became the first person awarded the key to the city in its 114-year history. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rae appeared at the Taste of Inglewood festival to accept the key from Mayor James T. Butts, who crowned her “the queen of Inglewood.”

“I’m a little emotional. I’m trying to be a thug right now,” said Issa Rae during her acceptance speech. “The mayor really kind of flabbergasted me in that this is the first key in 114 years, so that’s a huge honor. I just want to thank you all so much for your support — thank you to the mayor, thank you to the city of Inglewood for making it so easy for us to film here, for helping us showcase this city that I love that so much.”

“I have to give love to my grandparents who have lived here, have lived in Briarwood for a long time and who established my first point of view of Inglewood and love the city themselves; my mom and my sister who live here actively and just for being here,” she continued. “I have to give a shout-out to my collaborators and my company members at Hoorae who have come out here to support me. I’m truly honored to receive this. I will always put on for my city: Inglewood, South L.A., stand up.”

Although Rae just ended her acclaimed HBO series, Insecure, she is working on multiple projects including a new original series, Rap Sh*t—an adaptation of the hit New York Times podcast Nice White Parents with Adam McKay—and an adaptation of the beloved Octavia Butler novel Fledgling with J.J. Abrams.

The 37-year-old creator and businesswoman was recently announced as the 2022 recipient of the Producers Guild’s Visionary Award.

“With her series Insecure, she achieved the highest levels of comedy, perspective, and performance possible, and her sharp wit and distinct voice will undoubtedly continue to drive quality entertainment featuring underrepresented voices,” expressed Producers Guild of America Presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher in a joint statement.

Watch Issa’s full acceptance speech below.