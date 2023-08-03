Issa Rae’s ‘Rap Sh!t’ Season Two Postponed Until November Amid WGA And SAG Strikes

Just a week ahead of the previously scheduled season two premiere (Aug. 10) of Issa Rae’s Rap Sh!t, Max has made the decision to push back the new season until Nov. 9.

The delay comes as a result of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, with the hope that the conflicts can come to a resolution by then.

The second season of the hit comedy series will debut with two episodes before returning to the standard one episode, weekly programming. The new season will conclude on Dec. 21.

Erin Simkin/Max

The series, starring Aida Osman (Shawna), KaMillion (Mia), and Jonica Booth (Chastity), debuted last summer following the December 2021 conclusion of Insecure. It follows Shawna and Mia, two estranged high school friends from Miami who reunite and form a rap duo. During a pivotal peak in their blossoming career, they’re faced with real-life challenges and the demand to conform to music industry antics. RJ Cyler, Daniel Augustin, and Jaboukie Young-White also star.

Of the show, series creator Issa Rae told Harper’s Bazaar, “With Rap Sh!t, this is kind of like my sophomore album — I consider Awkward Black Girl as my mixtape and Insecure my first album. So with this one, there is pressure, but I’m really excited about it. I hope that people have an open mind — it’s such a fun show.”

When speaking on the new season, showrunner Syreeta Singleton explained to Complex, “Everything is heightened. The girls are on tour, tensions are high, and they’re quickly finding out how much they’re willing to compromise for success.”