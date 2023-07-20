Issa Rae Wants Megan Thee Stallion To Rap The Theme Song To Her Life

Although her character on Insecure often offered her own rhymes to chronicle her life, in real life, Issa Rae would leave the task to a professional. In a discussion with Vanity Fair alongside her Barbie co-stars, the 38-year-old reveals she would have Megan Thee Stallion rap her personal theme song.

“Who would sing/rap the theme song to my life?” asks the Rap Sh!t creator to Barbie director Greta Gerwig and talent America Ferrera, Margot Robbie, and Kate McKinnon.

“They’re alive. They’re popping,” says Rae, giving the group a hint after they unsuccessfully convinced the media mogul to rap her own theme song.

Issa Rae attends the World Premiere of “Barbie” at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

“Ice Spice,” answers Ferrera. Rae let out an abrupt sigh and responded, “No, America.”

After being open to the suggestions of Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, the Raedio founder revealed her top choice as Megan Thee Stallion after Gerwig guessed the Houston rapper.

“I would be honored if any of those did it… For the most part,” concluded Rae in the TikTok clip.

Issa Rae stars as President Barbie in the anticipated Barbie film. Robbie fills the shoes of the titular character. McKinnon plays Weird Barbie and Ferrara plays a human character who works at Mattel.

The feature film also stars Ryan Gosling as the leading Ken. Additionally, Hari Nef, Ncuti Gatwa, Michael Cera, Dua Lipa, John Cena, Ritu Arya, Alexandra Shipp, Nicola Coughlan, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, and Will Ferrell are all residents of Barbie Land.

“Fortunately, Greta’s movie was inclusive of Barbies with all different body types and in that way, I felt less pressure and less down on myself,” described Rae of the film.

“I think it’s just that we’ve internalized so much about Barbie… it has become representative of the perfect female body and also denigrated as a bimbo in some ways. But I think the company aims for it not to be that, and I think the movie aims to have a conversation about that.”

Watch the official Barbie trailer below.