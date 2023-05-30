Issa Rae Talks Opening A Studio In South L.A., The Pros And Cons Of Ending ‘Insecure’

Issa Rae is entering her “mogul era.”

The HOORAE executive made an appearance on Friday’s (May 26) episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show to reveal her current plans of building a studio in South L.A., and discuss the mixed emotions surrounding the end of Insecure, and how one live taping of Moesha changed her life.

Following five seasons of the hit comedy—in which she created and starred—and ahead of Rap Sh!t‘s return, Rae’s trajectory continues to read like a laundry list. However, she still has dreams to fulfill, including opening a studio in her hometown of South Los Angeles to join her other business like Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen.

“I wanna do so much. I feel like I’m just getting started. I wanna build a studio in South L.A. That’s such a passion project of mine that I’m actively pursuing,” she explained while crediting Debbie Allen, Oprah Winfrey, and Gina Prince-Bythewood as inspirations to “even try” to do all she’s done.

Later in the segment, the Emmy-nominated actress admitted that a live taping of Moesha put her plans of being a screenwriter in motion.

“I won a script of that episode. Like I said, I wanted to be a writer, but I didn’t know how or where to even start and that script was just the blueprint in front of me,” Rae recalled. “I remember studying it every single day and I used it as a template to write my own scripts, but that ended up changing my life. Because making television felt so attainable […] It was such a thrilling experience and such a core memory for me.”

Hudson couldn’t let Rae leave without mentioning the final days of Insecure. Though the series is very much in her rearview, the leading lady does miss her castmates, the writers, the crew, and the fact that it ended on their terms, but doesn’t miss the daily work and its associated stress.

