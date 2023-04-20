Issa Rae To Be Honored At 2023 Peabody Awards

Issa Rae will be honored for her achievements in entertainment at the 2023 Peabody Awards.

According to Deadline, Issa Rae will be celebrated with the Peabody Trailblazer Award at the 83rd annual event, which is set to take place June 11, 2023 in Los Angeles. An official statement for the award show describes the Trailblazer Award as a recognition for “visionaries that are impacting our culture and affecting social change through their innovative storytelling.”

Issa Rae’s catalog of work includes the Peabody Award-winning HBO series Insecure, along with Black Lady Sketch Show and Rap Sh!t.

Fellow actress Lily Tomlin is also be honored at the occasion, with the actress set to receive the Peabody Career Achievement Award.

Issa Rae attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. Harrison/Getty Images

Jeffrey Jones, executive director of the Peabody Awards, spoke about the news in an official press statement.

“Beyond our annual awards recognizing the most compelling stories, Peabody is dedicated to recognizing individuals that inspire and delight us,” Jones stated. “Lily Tomlin has made so many people laugh over the decades with her remarkable talent, and Issa Rae has proven herself a profound entertainment storyteller, performer, and force for good. We’re thrilled to recognize Issa and Lily for not only their extraordinary contributions to storytelling but also for their important role and place for women in comedy and entertainment.”

Jessica Williams will host this year’s Peabody Awards. The award has 69 nominees across categories covering Entertainment, Documentary, News, Arts, Children’s/Youth, Podcast/Radio, Interactive & Immersive, and Public Service. All of the winners will be revealed on May 9, 2023.