Issa Rae Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors After Viral Video

Issa Rae has responded to rumors that she is having a baby, denying all suggestions that she is currently pregnant. According to Page Six, the chatter began after a video of Rae dancing with her Insecure co-star Yvonne Orji was shared on social media. In the video, recorded on March 25th, Rae, has a glass of champagne in hand and is seemingly minding her business, enjoying the HOORAE x Kennedy Center Weekend Takeover.

Once the actress caught wind that people were suggesting she was pregnant, she took to Twitter to shut down any false information.

Issa Rae poses for a picture at A Sip with Issa Rae and Keke Palmer during the HOORAE x Kennedy Center Weekend Takeover in Washington, D.C. on March 27, 2022. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for HOORAE

“I am not pregnant, f**kyouverymuch,” explained the 37-year-old on Twitter. “LET A BI**H EAT DRINK AND BE MERRY.”

Still, even if Rae was pregnant or decided to one day have a child, fans may never know. As her Hollywood resume continues to grow, the emerging media mogul keeps her private life, private. In fact, many did not know the Lovebirds star was even engaged until July 2021 when she revealed wedding photos. Even then Rae, who married her longtime partner Louis Diame in France, joked the photos were part of a creative photoshoot and not real life.

In a 2018 interview with Marie Claire, she revealed why she keeps her public discussions about her work.

“I get so much feedback about everything. The one thing I don’t need feedback on is who I’m sleeping with.”