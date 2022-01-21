Issa Rae’s Raedio Lands Multi-Project Podcast Deal With Audible

Issa Rae’s audio company Raedio has landed a new multi-project podcast development deal with Audible. According to a press release, Raedio and Audible will collaborate on original podcasts from a variety of genres including scripted comedy, audio extensions of existing content, and entertainment-based nonfiction projects.

“We’ve had tremendous success with scripted podcasts over the years and with our Audible collaboration we’re excited to bring fresh, original content to Audible listeners everywhere,” said Benoni Tagoe, President of Raedio. “Our goal is to continue to supply the audio pipeline from music to storytelling as an audio everywhere company.”

The news of the deal was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

L–R: Benoni Tagoe, Teamarrr, and Issa Rae attend Raedio’s friends and family dinner at Alta on Oct. 22, 2021 in Los Angeles. Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Raedio

This deal follows Audible’s recently announced deals with Kenya Barris, Stephen Curry, Kevin Hart, and more.

“At Audible, we are committed to working with innovative voices that move and influence culture—this goal is fully realized and met by Raedio. We are thrilled to be in business with Issa and Benoni who consistently create extraordinarily rich content defined by character-driven storytelling,” commented Zola Mashariki, Head of Audible Studios.

Raedio was founded by Issa Rae in 2019 as an “audio everywhere company.” The venture also provides music supervision services for multiple television projects at STARZ, HBO, Netflix, HULU, and more, as well as feature films.

The company recently partnered with Google to help emerging female artists. The initiative will provide resources for underrepresented indie artists specifically targeting women of color. Through the program, two selected artists will receive funding for the costs of producing, recording, and marketing a three-to-five-song EP.

Additionally, two composers will gain Google’s funding for recording and artist collaborations related to TV, film, and brand placements. Raedio’s music supervision sector will also seek out opportunities for their original songs to be placed. All artists and composers who participate will maintain complete ownership of their music.