Issa Rae’s New Reality Series ‘Sweet Life: Los Angeles’ Releases Official Trailer

Fans are getting a first look at Sweet Life: Los Angeles, the newest show from Issa Rae’s growing media and entertainment empire.

The unscripted series follows the lives of young Black residents of Los Angeles. According to an official press release, the series “gives a unique look at what it means to be young, Black, ambitious, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams,” and explores “themes of loyalty, legacy, and love.”

The core cast is composed of seven young adults, all—as SZA would sing—”stuck in them 20 somethings.” They work in various industries, come from different backgrounds, and experience their own elements of chaotic millennial life.

Sweet Life: Los Angeles is produced by HOORAE, Rae’s media company, as well as Morning Dew Pictures and Main Event Media, an All3Media America Company. The Golden Globe Award-nominee will serve as executive producer alongside Montrel McKay, Jimmy Fox, Sheri Maroufkhani, Leola Westbrook, and Sun de Graaf.

The first three episodes of the nine-episode series debuts on Aug. 19, with three additional episodes to be released on Aug. 26. The final three episodes will be released on Sept. 2 and a reunion special will launch on Sept. 9.

Meet the castmates by reading their introductions provided by HBO Max:

Amanda Scott: Scott is a 25-year-old, PR professional and social media maven born and raised in Inglewood, Calif. She currently works in the financial services industry in Communications. As a natural storyteller, she is passionate about telling stories about Black culture, business and entrepreneurship, especially in South Los Angeles, and is laying the foundation to start her own Public Relations company. Scott is also a new real estate investor and entrepreneur. With her catchphrase, “Buy Black the Block,” she is dedicated to buying properties in Black communities and is striving to reach a personal goal of 100 doors.

Briana Jones: Jones is 26 years old, born and raised in Kalamazoo, Mich., and moved to Los Angeles in 2018. Jones currently works in the healthcare field, but is actively working on building her own brand. Motivated by her pride in skincare, she created an organic body butter line called “Buttrd By Bri.” Jones is the newest member of the friend group and in the process of adjusting to life in Los Angeles.

Cheryl Des Vignes: Des Vignes is a 26-year-old fashion designer and artist from Watts, Calif. Having worked for some of the industry’s most well-known brands, Des Vignes created her own clothing brand called “Des Vignes”. With “Des Vignes” on the rise, Des Vignes is dedicated to growing her brand as an advocate for body positivity and sustainable fashion. Des Vignes also regularly mentors young women of color in her community.

Jerrold Smith II: Smith is a 25-year-old Los Angeles native, former Division-1 UCLA Basketball athlete, content creator, actor, host, model, and current Entertainment Marketing Specialist at Westbrook, Inc. He has been featured in several major brand and product campaigns for the likes of Nike, Adidas, and more, as well as print and online publications such as Sports Illustrated and ESPN. He also created and hosts the Basketball Adjacent Podcast on the BLEAV Podcast Network, which he uses to amplify stories and opportunities about life after and outside of sports.

Jordan Bentley: Bentley is a 24-year-old Founder & CEO of Los Angeles-based streetwear brand, Hypland®. From a home-based clothing brand, he started as a teen, to a fully operational, multi-million-dollar corporation, Hypland® is on the fast track to becoming one of the fastest-growing streetwear brands owned and operated by a Black male. For Bentley, Hypland® is just the beginning of his entrepreneurial pursuits and serves as a vehicle to inspire more young people and show them it is possible to capitalize on your hobbies and turn them into opportunities to enter the world of business ownership.

P’Jae Compton: Compton is a 27-year-old entrepreneur hailing from South Central Los Angeles. His upbringing in Los Angeles molded his interminable hustle for success. He is continuously building his empire and expanding his career in the music industry, artist management, fashion, modeling, and as a social media influencer. Compton is the co-owner of the recently launched Los Angeles-based record label, “Lost Sound.” In 2019, he was awarded by the Los Angeles Dodgers as a “Community Hero.”

Tylynn Burns: Burns is a 26-year-old Los Angeles native and currently serves as the Founder and Director of Operations of “House Party Creative,” a self-started and managed, event series agency. With a personal passion for uniting people and creating unique experiences, Burns’ mission with House Party Creative is to curate spaces for Black and Brown creatives, entrepreneurs, and influencers to connect, ideate, network, and most importantly, have fun. She founded #RealBlackGiveback and Real Black Greatness during Juneteenth 2021 to continue House Party Creative’s philanthropic efforts.