Issa Rae Reveals Wedding Photos With Comedic Caption

Issa Rae shared her wedding photos on Instagram with a comedic caption only she could get away with. The Insecure star and her long-time partner Louis Diame wed in a ceremony at Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat in the South of France with the 36-year-old wearing a custom Vera Wang gown for the romantic affair.

Smiling from ear-to-ear in the photos, a few fans initially believed the photos to be fictional due to her caption calling the wedding an “impromptu photo shoot in a custom Vera Wang dress.” The comedian continued the gag, writing, “B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband.”

The star of The Lovebirds also thanked her wedding planner “for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special.”

Honoree Issa Rae (L) and now-husband Louis Diame at Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on Feb. 23, 2017 in Beverly Hills. Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence

Although Rae is a top-billed celebrity, she does not typically reveal much about her personal life on social media, which she discussed in a 2018 interview with Marie Claire, sharing, “I get so much feedback about everything. The one thing I don’t need feedback on is who I’m sleeping with.”

So when Rae appeared on the April 2019 cover of ESSENCE magazine with a diamond ring accessorizing that finger rumors of an engagement became a hot topic.

During the NAACP Image Awards on March 30, 2019, Rae’s Insecure co-stars Yvonne Orji and Jay Ellis confirmed the star was engaged: “We’re very excited for her,” Orji told Entertainment Tonight at the time. Ellis added, “We all found out in different ways because we’re all on different text chains. We talk at different times, so we all found out at different times in different ways.”

The wedding is only one of Rae’s 2021 milestones. In June VIBE reported she was cast as the voice of Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman in the upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, expected to release Oct. 7, 2022. She also recently released her first sneaker collection with Converse and found success with season two of A Black Lady Sketch Show (ABLSS), which has been renewed for a third season.

Her breakout series Insecure, won the 2021 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Comedy Series and Rae herself earned the trophy for Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series. HBO is set to air the fifth and final season of the show, which wrapped production in June.

“We’re getting more than eight episodes!” Rae confirmed to Entertainment Tonight.

However, the end of Insecure is not Rae’s finale at HBO. Alongside her work both behind the scenes and on-screen on ABLSS, the Los Angeles native has also announced the new comedy series titled, Rap S**t. According to Variety, she scored an eight-episode series order of the show for HBO Max. The series follows two estranged high school friends from Miami who reunite to form a rap group.

Rae is writing the pilot and will executive produce the show under her Hoorae production banner. Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serve as co-executive producers along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films.

View Rae’s Instagram post sharing photos from her special day below: