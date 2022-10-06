Issa Rae Named Honoree At The Hollywood Reporter’s Women In Entertainment Gala

Issa Rae will be honored with the Equity in Entertainment Award at this year’s Women in Entertainment Gala. Presented by The Hollywood Reporter, the Insecure creator‘s award recognizes those who amplify the voices of underrepresented communities in the entertainment industry.

“We are equally as excited to present Issa Rae with our Equity in Entertainment Award,” THR editorial director Nekesa Moody said in a statement. “From her beginning days with Awkward Black Girl to her groundbreaking and hilarious Insecure to her latest creation Rap Sh!t, Issa Rae has been instrumental in expanding Hollywood’s too-often narrow view of Black lives. She has also provided the platform and pipeline for a plethora of talent both in front of and behind the scenes. An innovative, multifaceted artist, Rae’s forward-thinking vision makes her the perfect honoree for THR’s Equity in Entertainment Award.”

Rae hasn’t been shy about sharing her keys to success, often opening up about what drives her to excel in Hollywood.

“Doubting myself is what drives me,” Rae told friend Amy Aniobi during a 2019 panel discussion with Pop Sugar. “A part of me hates being underestimated but loves to be underestimated because I’m driven by proving people wrong. That’s the Capricorn in me. ‘Oh, you don’t think I can do this? Let me show you.’ There’s so much fun in that.”

The Los Angeles-based television exec also makes it a habit to remain opened minded when it comes to projects and her future, which she believes has been instrumental in her rise.

“I always think about what I want to do next,” she explained during the same panel discussion. “I want to be able to create other people’s projects, finance other people’s projects, have a studio, [and] do things outside of entertainment. I don’t like being limited. That is my worst nightmare. I want to be able to flex other muscles and see what else I can do.”