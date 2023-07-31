Iyanla Vanzant Reveals Her Youngest Daughter, Nisa Vanzant, Has Died

Iyanla Vanzant has revealed that her youngest daughter, Nisa Vanzant, has passed away. On Sunday (July 30), the official Instagram account of the famed life coach, author, and inspirational speaker broke the news.

“It is with great sorrow that we announce the transition of Nisa Vanzant, the youngest daughter of our Beloved Iyanla Vanzant. We are asking for your prayers. Please respect the privacy of her and her family at this time. Thank you,” the account stated with a post of a candle.

No further details of Nisa’s death have been revealed as of publication. See post below.

Vanzant is best known for her popular show Iyanla: Fix My Life. The Oprah Winfrey Network program debuted in 2012 with a total of eight seasons. Vanzant has helped countless clients, including celebrities like Karrueche Tran, Terrell Owens, Evelyn Lozada, Shereé Whitfield, Cynthia Bailey, and more.

Known for giving patrons a better understanding of their own tribulations, in 2022, Vanzant spoke to MSNBC about navigating a personal tragedy or life crisis. The life coach urged people to take things “one step at a time,” “breathe,” and “ask for help.”

“Give yourself permission to have the initial shock and horrification of whatever the change is — the loss of a job, a divorce, even a health crisis… I think what happens is we try to, you know,” she said. “Push through it. No, no, no! Stay there for a couple of hours, even a day or so, and then I promise you it is one step at a time. Sometimes you’ll fall over, and sometimes you’ll stumble ahead, and sometimes you can barely get up.”

Iyanla Vanzant speaks onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence

She continued with, “Most of us don’t breathe. We sip air… We can walk around like that for months, really not breathing, not being present in the body. So, the moment something happens, whatever it is, breathe. Breathing will get you in your body and out of your head. You’ve got to get in your body and feel. You’ve got to get into your heart, and then to whomever or whatever, you have to ask for help.”

“Do you know how many of us walk around with a headache or a knee ache and won’t ask for help? We’ve got to ask for help sooner, and I don’t care who you ask it from: divine, internal, grandma, somebody. Ask for help.”

VIBE sends condolences to Iyanla and family at this time.