J Balvin Inks Deal With Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Management

J Balvin has signed a deal with Roc Nation management, Billboard reports. The Colombian star has inked a new contract with Jay-Z’s entertainment agency and will be overseen by Jay Brown and Chris Knight.

Roc Nation updated its roster on Monday (May 15) and reflected the changes to its massive roster. In addition, the company added a bio for the “Qué Locura” artist and a peek into his endeavors and accolades in the industry.

“Global superstar, entrepreneur, and committed mental health advocate, J Balvin, is a highly decorated music icon with wins across Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, Latin GRAMMYs, and many others,” the bio reads. “As a Latinx artist, he has steadfastly broken cultural barriers and become one of the Top 10 most-streamed artists globally, developing legions of fans worldwide.

Juan Perez, Jay-Z, and J Balvin attend Michael Rubin’s 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Arizona Biltmore on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Polk/Getty Images for Fanatics

“Looking to mentors who went from artists turned moguls like Jay-Z and Pharrell, J Balvin’s goal is to inspire other Latinos to dream big and work hard to uplift themselves and their communities.”

Balvin was previously managed by Fabio Acosta and Scooter Braun’s SB Projects, with the former managing or co-managing the superstar for over a decade.

During his time with SB Projects, Balvin broke new ground with exclusive partnerships with McDonald’s, Nike, and Michael Jordan—all of which were first for a Latin artist. Furthermore, J became the first Latin act to perform in Fortnite’s metaverse in November 2020, a first for any gaming company. However, the entertainer, né José Álvaro Osorio Balvín, exited SB Projects in June 2022 in an “amicable” decision.



The 38-year-old is set to appear on the Fast X soundtrack with his cut, “Toretto.” Balvin is set to trek through Europe for a slew of festivals and begin touring on June 24, 2023, with a performance at Paris’ Solydays 25th Anniversary Festival.

Dates for J Balvin’s festival stops can be found below.

June 24 – Paris – Solydays Festival

June 26 – Ibiza – Pacha Nightclub

June 30 – Seville, Spain – Puro Latino Fest

July 1 – Madrid – Puro Latino Fest

July 3 – Ibiza – Pacha Nightclub

July 8 – Liege, Belgium – Les Ardentes Festival

July 9 – Constanta, Romania – Neversea Festival

July 11 – Milan – Milano Latin Festival

July 12 – Bern, Switzerland – Gurten Park

July 14 – Tenerife, Spain – Ritmo del Mundo

July 15 – Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal – Meo Mares Vivas Festival

July 21 – Byron Bay, Australia – Splendour in the Grass

July 23 – Melbourne – Margaret Court

July 25 – Sydney – Hordern Pavillion