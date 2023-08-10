J. Cole Says 50 Cent’s ‘Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ Ranks Above Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’

J. Cole has declared 50 Cent’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’ album as the greatest of all-time over Michael Jackson’s Thriller. The North Carolina native made the claim during a surprise appearance at Fif’s Final Lap Tour, which stopped at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Wednesday night (Aug. 9).

“I don’t give a f**k what you talkin’ about ni**a,” Cole said of any contrary opinions to his ranking. “It’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’ at No. 1 and it’s Thriller at No. 2. And I love Michael Jackson, but I promise y’all that.”

J. Cole’s picks for the two best albums of all time:



1. 50 Cent’s ‘Get Rich Or Die Tryin’

2. Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ pic.twitter.com/ciBJN9jABB — Eric Skelton (@ericskelton) August 10, 2023

Taking the stage to perform his 2014 Forest Hills Drive album cut “No Role Modelz,” Cole took some time after his brief set to bestow his praise upon his fellow Queens rep, deeming him one of the best rap artists to ever clutch a mic. “If y’all don’t make some noise for one of the greatest ni**as to ever do this sh*t,” he told the crowd. “50 muthaf**kin’ Cent Curtis Jackson.”

The Dreamville founder was one of multiple guests who popped up for the G-Unit boss’ most recent stop on the North American leg of his Final Lap world tour. Collaborators and industry friends like Jadakiss, Moneybagg Yo, Flo Rida, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie all made the trek to the Barclays Center to perform hits from their catalog, resulting in a star-studded event.

(L-R) 50 Cent and J. Cole perform onstage during the 50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour at Barclays Center on August 09, 2023 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The North American portion of 50 Cent’s Final Lap Tour kicked off in July and runs through Sep. 17, with a finale show in Detroit, Mich. Remaining stops include major cities like Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Vancouver, and Chicago. The tour will begin its 25-date European run on Sept. 28 with a show in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and will conclude with a performance in Birmingham, England on Nov. 12.

Tickets for the Final Lap Tour are available here.